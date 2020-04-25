Idaho State football announced the signing of two transfer defensive backs Friday, adding to the experienced depth the Bengals have brought in at the secondary positions this offseason.
Teddrick McGhee, a cornerback listed at 6-feet, 195 pounds, comes to Idaho State from FBS school Texas-San Antonio.
McGhee, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, played in 25 games over four years for the Roadrunners, recording 42 total tackles and two interceptions.
He started eight games his freshman year, but redshirted as a sophomore in 2017 with an injury.
After returning to play in six more games as a redshirt sophomore, he dealt with more injuries that kept him out for the end of that season and the first half of his redshirt junior season in 2019.
According to 247Sports, McGhee originally committed to Idaho out of high school before reconsidering and signing with UTSA.
The Bengals also announced safety De'Carleon Townsend, who spent last year at Air Force Prep after originally committing to Air Force out of high school in Bedford, Ohio.
A two-star recruit per 247Sports, Townsend also had offers from several Mid-American Conference schools in the FBS.
He joins wide receiver Xavier Guillory as players to transfer to ISU from Air Force Prep this offseason.
McGhee and Townsend will add to the experienced secondary depth Idaho State has brought in this offseason after losing all four starters from 2019.
In addition to the two recently-announced transfers, ISU added safety Jacob Jones from Fullerton College in the early signing period, then announced two more defensive back transfers — Cam Davis from Sacramento City College and Jayden Dawson from Mt. San Jacinto College — on National Signing Day.
In addition, freshman Bryon Leckington, who returns to ISU after two years on a church mission, is listed as a safety on the Bengals' roster.