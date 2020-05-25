Before every at-bat, after she’s taken a handful of chalk from the edge of the batter’s box and rubbed it between her hands, Emma Bordenkecher holds her bat out in front of her face and stares at the sweet spot, concentrating and trying to visualize the ball jumping off that precise part of the barrel.
Call it ritual, superstition or routine — whatever it is, it worked for Bordenkecher this spring.
Before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the season, the senior Idaho State infielder was one of the hottest hitters in the country, dominating the Big Sky Conference’s leaderboards and appearing on several national ones as well.
Before the season ended abruptly in mid-March, Bordenkecher was hitting .492/.535/.873 (batting average/on-base/slugging) through 21 games, leading the Big Sky in all three — and not by a little bit.
Among qualified Big Sky players, Sacramento State’s Lewa Day was second in all three categories with a .413/.488/.707 line. Forget the league average, or her teammates — Bordenkecher’s batting average was nearly 80 points better than her next-closest competitor.
It wasn’t a down year for the conference, either — Day’s line would have been a few points of OBP away from winning the league’s triple-slash triple crown last year.
“I felt like I was on top of the world,” Bordenkecher said. “Every time I step in the box, my mindset is to hit it hard. Not necessarily hit home runs, just hit the ball hard for my teammates, do my job.”
Bordenkecher also led the Big Sky in doubles (11) and total bases (55), and was second in runs scored (18). Nationally, she was top-10 in Division I in doubles, top-15 in batting average and top-25 in slugging percentage.
After settling in the second spot in the batting order, she carried ISU’s offense in head coach Cristal Brown’s first year.
“She knows that she can beat every pitcher that she goes up against,” Brown said. “She literally never takes a pitch off at practice, and holds herself to a very high standard in her preparation. (Then) the bottom line is, her swing is phenomenal. ... Her swing is such that it sets up for her to square the ball up often, hit it hard often.”
Bordenkecher developed that swing in early lessons with her dad, who was her first coach, and has kept basically the same mechanics in the years since, only making small adjustments here and there.
The biggest changes have come in her approach and plan at the plate. She hit .372 as a junior in 2019, but decided to simplify things when she felt like she wasn’t able to focus enough heading into 2020.
“At the beginning (of the spring), I was kind of all over the place. My head was everywhere,” Bordenkecher said. “When it came time for us to start playing, I just tried to make it super simple, picking a side of the plate and working on that. Just see ball, hit ball. If I go into that at-bat with a certain pitch that I want to swing at, I only swing at that pitch and then lay off of everything else.”
Once she started feeling comfortable, Bordenkecher started to expand her approach and take into account how teams were shifting her and how they were likely to pitch her, particularly as cautious pitchers started to throw her more offspeed and stay away from the plate.
“In those kinds of at-bats, you may only get one really good pitch, and when you get that good pitch, you can’t mess up,” Bordenkecher said. “Whenever I saw that pitch, I just tried to make as much of my opportunity as I could and hit the ball hard. But yeah, I definitely saw a shift in where I was getting pitched.”
The coronavirus ended a potential record-setting season — Bordenkecher was chasing ISU alum Kacie Burnett’s all-time Big Sky batting average record of .487, set in 2017, among other possible records — but she will take advantage of her NCAA-granted extra year of eligibility to come back in 2021, the only one of ISU’s seniors to do so.
“{span}It wasn’t even a thought,” Bordenkecher said. “I’ve been playing softball since I was 4 years old, and I love this sport, so as soon as I heard I got another opportunity ... I didn’t think twice. ... I’m super grateful, and I’m really excited to see what this new year has in store.”{/span}
{span}Bordenkecher will continue to study for her nursing degree during the extra year.{/span}
{span}On the field, she won’t be counting on her success in 2020 to carry her forward.{/span}
{span}Brown said that Bordenkecher has a work ethic and a pitch-to-pitch focus, even in practice, that she’s rarely seen.{/span}
Bordenkecher stayed in Pocatello rather than going back home to California when the pandemic hit, and she’s started reaping the rewards as Idaho is further along the path to reopening, meaning she can get back in the gym.
“M{span}y biggest challenge is just to never be satisfied. Like yeah, I had a good season, but I’m always looking to do what I can to be even better,” Bordenkecher said. “{span}In my head, the season starts now, so I’m just probably going to be grinding for six months, up until that time comes again.”{/span}{/span}