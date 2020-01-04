POCATELLO — Dora Goles took Diaba Konate's kickout pass all alone in the corner and hoisted up a 3-pointer, holding her followthrough for a moment and bouncing in place.
The ball splashed through the net, kicking off a torrid run of five-straight made 3s for Goles, all in the first half, that carried the Idaho State Bengals to an 80-62 win over Sacramento State at Reed Gym on Saturday.
It was the 600th win in program history for ISU.
"I'm glad I've been able to be a part of some of them," head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "The women's basketball tradition has been exceptional, and it's not just me and the current players, it's the Ardie McInellys and the Jon Newlees and the Ted Andersons who really helped push this program to the forefront."
After her first 3 went in with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first quarter, Goles, who had made just three of her previous 18 attempts from behind the arc, was unstoppable.
She made two-straight 3s within 45 seconds early in the second quarter, with the first one pushing ISU's lead into double digits for good and the second coming from way behind the men's line.
Her fourth 3 in four tries came with 2:24 left in the quarter, and — just showing off now — she closed the quarter with her most audacious shot yet, getting to her spot on the left wing and beating the halftime buzzer with a running, one-legged triple that gave the Bengals a 51-33 halftime lead.
"My teammates found me open on the court, and I just took the open shots," said Goles, who scored a team-high 17 points. "(The first one) just boosted up my confidence to make the harder ones later."
That ended Saturday's edition of the Dora Goles Show, as she attempted two field goals and went scoreless in the second half, but the Bengals (6-6, 2-1 Big Sky Conference) stuck with the other things that got them out to their lead — rebounding, tough defense and ball movement — to easily hold off the Hornets (2-10, 0-3).
Sacramento State closed to 16 points with a bucket on its first possession of the third quarter, but after a 7-0 Idaho State run, didn't get that close again for the remainder of the game.
The Bengals outshot Sac State 45.8% to 29.6%, outrebounded the Hornets 46-42, and assisted on 17 of 30 field goals. Sacramento State recorded an assist on just four of its 21 field goals.
Idaho State turned the ball over 18 times against Sac State's press, but 11 of those were in the second half with the game decided, and the Bengals equaled the Hornets with 16 points off turnovers.
"You have to put in a lot of time (practicing against the press)," Sobolewski said. "What made this game probably a little easier for us is it was our only game this week, so we could put a lot of time in just working on Sac."
Idaho State's leading scorer, Callie Bourne, scored the first five points of the game for the Bengals and finished with 11, getting back into double figures after three games missing that mark.
Delaney Moore added 10 off the bench, her second-straight game in double figures.
"I think it's her being more confident and tapering her nerves a little bit," Sobolewski said. "I hope a switch has flipped for her, and it stays this way. ... She played really well today."
The win made it two in a row for Idaho State after the Bengals opened their conference schedule with a loss at Idaho.
"I think a lot of things are getting better," Sobolewski said. "Things are falling a little bit more in line. We'll find out more next week, we'll really get tested."
NOTES: Moore rolled her ankle late in the third quarter and didn't return, although it's likely not a serious injury — Sobolewski said in the postgame press conference that Moore was mostly held out for precautionary reasons. ... Reserve guard Nuria Barrientos tied her career high with eight points. ... Jordan Sweeney made her first career 3 for ISU and set a new career high with four points. ... Konate tied her career high with six assists. ... Ellie Smith set a new career high with eight rebounds and also blocked four shots. Her 22 blocks in 12 games are third in the Big Sky Conference. ... Idaho State's 12 made 3-pointers were a season high. ... The Bengals again struggled at the free-throw line, shooting just 8 for 15. Once again, the Bengals ran a deficit at the charity stripe — Sac State shot 24 free throws, making 13. "We have to do a better job of keeping our hands off," Sobolewski said. "It's the silly ones that kill you. It's not the one where you come over late, trying to block a shot, and you foul somebody. It's the hand checks, someone holding someone's jersey, the little stuff that adds up to putting people on the line."
Up next:
ISU plays Thursday at Southern Utah.
IDAHO STATE 80, SACRAMENTO STATE 62
Sac State 16 17 10 19 — 62
Idaho State 23 28 12 17 — 80
Sac State — Nicholas 13, King 19, Wilson 3, Bade 3, Johnson 5, Enger 13, Gibson 2, Enochs 4.
Idaho State — Smith 7, Whitman 8, Goles 17, Bourne 11, Konate 7, Moore 10, Oltrogge 8, Barrientos 8, Sweeney 4.