New Idaho State head football coach Cody Hawkins has named his first assistant coach, and he’s a man with an interesting tie to Bengal history.
Mark Weber, who has coached at a dozen schools in an over 40-year career, was named offensive line coach on Tuesday. Weber was a graduate assistant on Idaho State’s 1981 national championship team under head coach Dave Kragthorpe.
He is the first assistant announced by Hawkins, who became head coach after Charlie Ragle resigned in November to take an assistant’s job at Arizona State.
Weber’s last coaching job was offensive line coach at Washington State, where he was fired, along with head coach Nick Rolovich and three other assistants in October of 2021, for refusing to comply with a state mandate to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Prior to his time at Washington State, Weber coached with Rolovich at the University of Hawaii. He also has worked at an array of Power 5 schools during his four-decade career, including Oregon State, North Carolina and UCLA, where he coached Outland Trophy winner Kris Farris. The Outland Trophy goes to the nation’s outstanding lineman. Weber has coached a number of lineman, including Farris, who have gone on to NFL careers.
His other stops have included Brigham Young University, Utah State, Fresno State, UNLV and Nevada. At Fresno State, he mentored Logan Mankins, a first-round pick of the New England Patriots, who went on to an 11-year NFL career.
Weber succeeds Ryan Payne, who coached the offensive line at ISU under Ragle. Weber has a master’s degree in physical education from Idaho State.
Other coaching announcements are expected soon, as contracts get finalized. Hawkins has said he will likely serve as his own offensive coordinator, but he has offered another position to current offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone. Vince Amey, the defensive line coach under Ragle at ISU, has also joined the Arizona State staff.
Hawkins has said he’s reached out to coaches he’s worked with in the past, coaches on the current ISU staff and new candidates to fill out his staff. He said he expects to have “90 percent” of the staff completed by the first of the year.
