New Idaho State head football coach Cody Hawkins at his introductory press conference earlier this month.

New Idaho State head football coach Cody Hawkins has named his first assistant coach, and he’s a man with an interesting tie to Bengal history.

Mark Weber, who has coached at a dozen schools in an over 40-year career, was named offensive line coach on Tuesday. Weber was a graduate assistant on Idaho State’s 1981 national championship team under head coach Dave Kragthorpe.

