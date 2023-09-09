Utah State running back Rahsul Faison (3) carries the ball as Idaho State safety Mason Young (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Logan, Utah.
Utah State running back Rahsul Faison (3) carries the ball as Idaho State safety Mason Young (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Logan, Utah.
Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP
Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins at a news conference earlier this year.
It was a perfect evening for football at Maverik Stadium in Logan as Idaho State came to play the Aggies of Utah State in the second game of the season for both teams.
Based on the performance of both squads in week one the very last thing Bengal fans expected was a rout especially since the Bengals played San Diego State the week before on the road to a seven-point game at halftime and trailed by eight points at one time in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile Utah State struggled badly against Iowa and didn’t even score a touchdown until the final minutes of the game.
But that’s why games are played in real life and not on a computer simulation.
Utah State rolled up and down the field almost at will, racking up 591 yards of total offense in blowing out ISU 78-28. The 78 points scored by Utah State is the second most ever in the series which started in 1919. That game according to the ISU record book saw Utah State score 137 points!
The Aggies scored a mind-blowing 44 points in the second quarter alone... six touchdowns, one of those a defensive score when safety Ike Larsen read quarterback Jordan Cooke’s pass attempt, snatched it and ran it back 46 yards for a score making it 34-7 with 5:46 to go in the quarter.
The 50-point margin of defeat, the 78 points allowed and the 44 points allowed in a quarter are among the most ever in their respective categories in program history for the Bengals.
On the opening drive USU went 65 yards on only two plays for a touchdown as Robert Briggs Junior busted off a 58-yard run for a score.
But the Bengals came right back as Christian Fredericksen grabbed a nine-yard throw from Cooke for a score to tie the game at seven.
That, however, was the closest ISU would come to staying in the game.
The second quarter saw the Aggies score 37 points offensively on only 18 plays from scrimmage as they had two touchdowns on runs of 40 and 60 yards alone.
For the night USU rushed for 380 yards… coupled with the 305 rushing yards the Bengals allowed to San Diego State that adds up to 685 yards allowed in two games and a major early issue for new head coach Cody Hawkins.
The Bengals scored a touchdown in every quarter but it simply wasn’t enough to close the gap.
For the second game in a row, ISU threw for over 300 yards, this time playing three quarterbacks as Matt Cavallaro saw his first action to go along with Cooke and Hunter Hays.
Fredericksen had a solid game receiving-wise for Idaho State as he grabbed eight passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns
Utah State’s Briggs rushed for 101 yards on only nine carries and a score, teammate Rahsul Faison added 95 yards on five carries and a score and Davon Booth had 83 yards on six carries and two touchdowns.
In two games this year the Bengals have already allowed nine rushing touchdowns although both games have been against FBS opponents.
“What a second quarter,” said Hawkins. “Pretty much everything that could go wrong went wrong but it was a great opportunity for us to have some teaching moments and early on in the season you’re looking for those.”
Hawkins then brought up a valid point. “You’re playing non-conference opponents early in the season and it has no bearing on us going to the playoffs or anything else,” he said.
Next week ISU at least finally plays an FCS team that’s closer to their level in Northern Iowa at Holt Arena as the two-year renovation project is revealed to the public. The Panthers also come into the game 0-2 having played Iowa State out of the Big XII Conference and earlier Saturday losing at home to Weber State 34-17.
Northern Iowa was shut out in the second half of that one by the Wildcat defense which for the past six seasons has been among the best defenses in the Big Sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.