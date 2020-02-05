This is a mid-season check-in on the Idaho State men’s basketball team, which has played 11 of 20 Big Sky Conference games, including at least one against every other team in the conference.
The Bengals (6-14, 3-8 Big Sky) have lost six consecutive games and host Northern Arizona on Thursday at Holt Arena, followed by a home game Saturday against Sacramento State.
PARITY REIGNS IN THE BIG SKY
Idaho State head coach Ryan Looney reflected on the up-for-grabs conference, in which third-place Northern Colorado is one game behind first-place Eastern Washington, and fifth-place Northern Arizona is only 2 1/2 games off the lead.
Each of the top three teams in the standings — Eastern Washington, Montana and Northern Colorado — have at least one win against one another this season.
There have also been more close games than blowouts. Kenpom.com, which tracks various statistics and analytics throughout Division I college basketball, reports that 34.5% of the Big Sky’s games have been decided by fewer than four points or in overtime — the most among Division I’s 32 conferences.
Conversely, 6.9% of games have ended with a margin greater than 19 points, the second-lowest percentage in Division I.
“There’s been a ton of parity amongst all the teams in the conference,” Looney said Tuesday. “I don’t feel like there’s been one or two just dominant teams, and I would include all of our games and then just watching games online over the course of the year, too.”
PORTER USES ‘MAMBA MENTALITY’ TO POST CAREER SCORING TOTALS
First-year ISU forward Malik Porter has led the Bengals in scoring two games in a row, posting 25 points against Northern Colorado and 21 at Southern Utah in last week’s road losses.
Porter never scored 25 points in a game in two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho and only matched it once in high school, during his junior season at Cesar Chavez High in Laveen, Arizona.
The 6-foot-5 junior wasn’t a primary scoring option early this season, averaging 7.3 points over ISU’s first 13 games. He’s reached double figures in four of his last five outings, increasing his scoring average to 9.2 ppg.
ISU fed Porter on the block in last week’s games, and Porter was aggressive with his opportunities.
“Coach has been asking me to do that more often, stop passing the ball out, just trying to be aggressive, have the ‘Mamba mentality,’” Porter said, referring to late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. “That’s what I’ve been thinking about, to be honest.”
Looney said ISU has lacked a consistent post presence this season, so he’s enjoyed seeing Porter take ownership of the paint with increased physicality.
Porter is also one of ISU’s best rebounders and interior defenders, tying for sixth in the Big Sky with 22 blocked shots (1.1 per game).
“(Bryant’s death) triggered me, like what would Kobe do, things like that,” Porter said. “He would want us go to out, play for each other, go out, play physical, do what he did.”
OFFENSE IMPROVING, DEFENSE REGRESSING
Early this season, Looney said ISU’s defense would have to carry the offense while he taught his new players his system.
But lately, it’s the offense that’s keeping the Bengals in games.
“The numbers lately would indicate that,” Looney said. “Some of it is probably my fault as the coach. I think we’ve gotten away from some of the things that we were doing great earlier because of what opponents are doing to us.”
ISU’s biggest strengths early in the season were rebounding and guarding the 3-point arc; both have been weaknesses during ISU’s six-game losing streak.
Idaho State has been outrebounded three times during the slump, something that happened four times in the Bengals’ first 14 games.
And opponents are shooting 33.0% from long range after shooting 3s at 28.6% before ISU’s losing streak.
“Early in the season, we were doing a really good job taking away the 3-point line. Because of that, as time has gone on, teams are trying to punish us in the paint more and more,” Looney said. “Because of that, we’ve tried to switch stuff up a little bit. We’ve pressed some to give them less time in the halfcourt to throw it in the post, we’ve gone to zone some lately to, hopefully, give them a different look to limit how much opportunity they have to throw it in the post.”
While ISU’s defense has had to adjust, the offense has started finding itself.
When the Bengals’ losing streak started, kenpom.com listed their adjusted offensive efficiency, which estimates a team’s points scored per 100 possessions, at 95.5.
Heading into Thursday’s game against NAU, it’s at 99.8 — an estimated improvement of 3.3 points per 100 possessions.
In terms of points per game, it has equaled an increase from 67.7 to 68.6.
“I just think, over the course of time, we have players that are getting more comfortable with what we’re trying to implement,” Looney said. “I think that’s part of it.”
BACKUP POINT GUARD SPOT STILL NOT SETTLED
Lyle Sutton, Jaxon Edelmayer and Nico Aguirre have rotated as ISU’s backup point guard this season, with no predictable pattern of who will play when.
Aguirre held the role early on, averaging 13 minutes over ISU’s first seven games. He’s made four appearances since, playing no more than 6:31.
Edelmayer has played in all but one game, averaging 8.7 minutes. He played a season-high 15:25 on Jan. 25 against Montana State.
And Sutton, who has missed the last seven games with a hand injury, has only logged significant playing time against Southern Utah, Sacramento State and West Coast Baptist. He’s appeared in six games.
Overall, Edelmayer has played 165 minutes to Aguirre’s 105, with Sutton chipping in 42. Here are their key per-game averages this season:
Points: Aguirre 2.2, Edelmayer 1.0, Sutton 3.8
Assists: Aguirre 0.7, Edelmayer 0.7, Sutton 1.0
Turnovers: Aguirre 1.2, Edelmayer 0.4, Sutton 0.7
Looney said he mostly wants consistency from his backup point guard, adding that Aguirre and Edelmayer have different strengths that ISU has leaned on at different times this season.
“Early, we wanted to play Nico because he can shoot the 3, but he started to turn it over too much, so we had to make a change,” Looney said. “Then we went to Jaxon. I think his greatest strength is his athleticism and his ability to defend, so we always know that we’re getting that from him.
“Then, there came a point where we wanted to give Lyle an opportunity, too, because of how hard he practices every day, and unfortunately for him, he went in, in that game against Southern Utah, and played well and broke his hand.
“Since that moment, we’ve gone back to Jaxon and he’s done a good job. We always know that we can rely on him to defend the minutes where he’s in the game and on the floor.”
SUTTON LIKELY STILL OUT AT LEAST 1 WEEK
Looney said Sutton is “probably still a full week away from being able to play.” The redshirt junior broke his hand during ISU’s Jan. 9 home loss to Southern Utah.
Sutton set career-highs for points (10), rebounds (four) and minutes (19) in that game.
His absence adds to ISU’s list of unavailable players: Brayden Parker and Balint Mocsan are redshirting with injuries, and Daxton Carr is redshirting after transferring from Cal Poly.