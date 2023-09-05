She was a two-time state champion, honored as the best volleyball player in Idaho, and a three-time all-American. It’s not surprising, then, that Zoe Thiros had some pretty high expectations as she headed off to Gonzaga University in Spokane in 2019 to begin her collegiate career.
Visions of conference championships, certainly winning seasons, NCAA tournament berths – and individual honors, all-conference, maybe even player of the year – danced in her head.
The Century High graduate didn’t foresee COVID, of course, which wiped out two spring seasons – ironically Thiros’ favorite time of the volleyball calendar. Nor did she anticipate the losing seasons, the resignation of the coach who recruited her, and the struggles to build the program under a new coach.
“When I came on campus, I had so many expectations of having these miraculous winning seasons, player of the year honors, these big, flamboyant things you think will matter so much to you when you are a freshman,” said Thiros in a recent interview. “As you get older, and as I have gotten older, I’ve realized that you cannot control wins and losses, you can’t control injuries, you can’t control so many things…”
Four years later and headed into her last season of collegiate volleyball, Thiros has discovered what really matters about her Gonzaga experience: relationships, shared striving, individual growth, academic achievement.
“I always felt so grateful that I was at Gonzaga because every single person that was around me genuinely wanted me to succeed and would do anything it took to get me to succeed…,” Thiros said. “For me, COVID was a blessing because I got this fifth year, and I got a second year with a coach, a new coach (Katie Wilson) I’ve grown to really love. She’s taught me how to be a leader. I would say that Gonzaga has exceeded my expectations, even though I didn’t reach some of those goals…”
That COVID year has also allowed Thiros, daughter of Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, who was her coach at Century, to “come home” and play before her family and friends for the only time in her collegiate career. On Friday, Gonzaga will face off against Utah Valley at 5 p.m. in ISU’s Reed Gym. Then the Bulldogs will play the Bengals at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s kind of a full circle moment,” Thiros said. “I knew, of course, there was a chance I could play in Reed Gym one day in my collegiate career, but I didn’t really think it would happen. It’s pretty funny, I grew up in that gym watching so many great players before me, running around in there with my mom, doing God knows what. It’s going to be pretty weird being in Pocatello and not spending the night in my house.”
Zoe and her teammates will be looking for revenge after Idaho State slipped out of Spokane with a five-set victory over the Zags last season. If you know Zoe or her mother, you know the rematch has been the topic of a lot of trash talking over the last year.
“I mean she said to me, ‘The best you guys can do is tie it up,’ ” said Zoe. “I’m like, ‘Well, if that’s the best we can do, we’re going to do it.’ It’s just like every other game, and I want to win every single game. That’s how it will be on (Saturday), it will just be a little more exciting and nostalgic in Reed Gym.”
Pauline Thiros beams with pride as she looks forward to her daughter’s homecoming. And rightfully so. Even though some of Zoe’s expectations haven’t been realized at GU, she has been an excellent performer, both on the court and in the classroom, during her time there.
Zoe is a two-time all-West Coast Conference all-academic first team selection. Last year, she led the Zags in kills, kills/set, attacks and service aces, and was second in digs. She had a career high 22 kills against Portland, and was a key performer in the Bulldogs’ win over 22nd ranked Pepperdine. Thiros had two aces and led the team with 21 kills in the Zags’ first-ever win over a ranked team.
Academically, Thiros graduated with a 3.84 GPA in business administration and is in the process of finishing her MBA in one year.
“What I am feeling most is pride,” said Pauline. “ I am really proud of Zoe. She has excelled in her sport and in her education and she is just a solid kid. So the opportunity for her to play at home gives me a chance to share that pride with all the people in this community I care about. I am extremely grateful for this rare experience.”
Pauline wants her daughter to excel in her homecoming. But that doesn’t mean she’ll be rooting for the Zags.
“ I want Zoe to have great matches in front of her hometown, I really do,” said Pauline. “I want her to shine brightly with her teammates and these coaches she loves so much. At the same time, it is impossible for me not to want my Bengals to win. I want to win! And you can bet Zoe wants to win. That has made for some pretty lively back and forth in our family.”
Pauline instilled that competitive fire in her daughter when she coached her Century volleyball team for four seasons. The Diamondbacks won state titles in Zoe’s freshman season in 2015 and her senior year in 2018. Zoe was named the National Freshman of the Year by Prepvolleyball.com, and the Gatorade Idaho State Player Of the Year her senior season.
“ I wouldn’t have done it any other way,” Zoe says of playing for her mother, who was an ISU Hall of Fame performer herself as a volleyball player. “It’s still one of the most fun memories and times of my life when I think back on it, because she is just as competitive as me, and hates losing more than I do. I kind of learned that from her. And the relentless attitude of no matter what, just keep coming and coming and coming, until you finally wear out your opponent. That’s what I learned from her. I don’t regret having done it that way and I’m very, very grateful.”
Zoe is looking forward to showing off her hometown to her Zags teammates, who give her a lot of grief about being from Pocatello, that funny-named town in the heart of Idaho potato country. She’s also looking forward to playing in front of past teammates, coaches and trainers – and her “big, little brother” Dean, who is a freshman at ISU but has outgrown his big sister.
“He did tell me he will be wearing a Gonzaga shirt because he’s the only loyal family member I got at this point,” joked Zoe. “He’ll be there in the red and blue. He gets kind of stressed watching the volleyball games. It used to be he got bored and now he gets stressed, which is good, when little brothers get stressed and clearly into the volleyball games. I’m excited to see him for sure.”
After graduating in December with her MBA, Zoe is thinking about pursuing a professional volleyball career overseas. One of her friends and former Gonzaga teammates played in Finland and had a very positive experience. And the new Gonzaga coaching staff has so inspired her, that Zoe can’t imagine walking away from volleyball after this season ends.
Long-term, she plans to put that business degree and her athletic experiences to work as maybe a sports consultant or an agent. But all of that is future stuff. Right now she’s focusing on trying to lead her Gonzaga team, which is off to a 2-4 start this season, to an NCAA tournament berth, which is their team goal.
And she’s looking forward to soaking up the scene at Reed Gym this weekend.
“I’m sure I’ll have a little goose bumps,” she said. “It will hopefully be loud, I love loud, passionate environments. It’s what sports is all about. I think I’ll still be a bit in shock… There’s really nothing else to say but I have an overwhelming sense of appreciation for the game, for Pocatello, for Spokane, for the Zags. It’s pretty cool. I’ll soak it up and once the whistle blows, I’ll be in the present, I’ll be back and I’ll be who I am and get to playin’.”
