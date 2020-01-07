The Idaho State football team made a splash Tuesday night, when former University of Wyoming quarterback Tyler Vander Waal announced his decision to transfer to ISU.
Vander Waal announced the news via Twitter.
“I had a great official visit to Idaho State University and am proud to say I am officially a Bengal,” Vander Waal’s tweet read, in part. “The relationship I have built with coach (Rob Phenicie) and coach (Mike) Ferriter in these last few weeks has made me feel like family and I look forward to giving them and the entire Bengal community my all these next two years.”
Vander Waal’s tweet went on to say that he will enroll in school at ISU on Monday.
Vander Waal spent three years at Wyoming, redshirting as a freshman and playing in 18 games over the past two seasons (13 starts). In his Cowboys career, he completed 169 of 341 passes (49.6%) for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added six rushing scores.
He announced his intention to transfer via Twitter on Dec. 17, 2019, and played his final game for Wyoming on New Year’s Eve in the Arizona Bowl. Vander Waal did record any stats in the game, which Wyoming won 38-17 over Georgia State.
The 6-foot-4, 214-pound signalcaller prepped at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento, California, and was offered by Northern Arizona, Ball State and Wyoming as a three-star recruit. He originally committed to Ball State before flipping to Wyoming, according to his recruiting profile on 247sports.com.