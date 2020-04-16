Editor's note: this is an update on Idaho State softball alumna Kacie Burnett, who is currently an emergency room nurse in California. Burnett was a four-time first-team all-Big Sky Conference player, 2017 Big Sky MVP and won the Division I batting championship in 2017 after hitting .487
Burnett graduated from Idaho State's nursing school in May 2018 and accepted a position as a nurse in an emergency room at a hospital in California's Central Valley that December.
On her experience in Pocatello, Burnett said, "It was a great growth opportunity and a time to challenge myself physically and mentally. I built connections and skills that I have taken with me into the real world. Of course, I have a lot of great softball memories."
During Burnett's early years of her professional life, she has drawn on many lessons from her time as a student-athlete in Pocatello to assist in her work now.
"I work in emergency and with softball, you had to work as a team the same way you do in the emergency room," she said. "With a critical patient, we all have our individual role,s but we all have the same goal."
Those goals have reinforced why Burnett chose to get into nursing.
"I wanted to do something positive to contribute to society," she said. "To advocate for patients and families and make a difference in one person's day is why I do it."
While working in an emergency room can be busy no matter the day, Burnett and her team have learned to be prepared and even more flexible during the coronavirus pandemic.
"You never know what is coming in," she said.
Regular attire for Burnett in the ER consists of full body suites, gowns, booties over shoes, eye goggles, N95 masks, multiple gloves on at one time and sometimes arm sleeves.
"I am thankful my hospital still has equipment," Burnett said.
Burnett's biggest advice to people during this time is to "keep a positive attitude during the uncertainty. Take time to check in on your loved ones and smile at strangers when doing essential grocery shopping."
She added that during this time she has seen the generosity of the community. Multiple restaurants and organizations have donated lunch or coffee.
"People are looking out for each other and that is encouraging," she said.
Encouraging is just what Burnett is as a nurse while she makes a difference in the lives of the people she cares for.
