Former Idaho State football standout Jeff Charleston is recovering after suffering multiple injuries in a multi-vehicle accident that occurred just before Christmas.
Nola.com reported that Charleston has undergone several surgeries since suffering a fractured pelvis and other life-threatening injuries in the crash, in which Charleston was thrown from his motorcycle after it collided with a car.
The New Orleans news website said the accident occurred on Dec. 22 on Interstate 10.
The site reported that Charleston has been moved out of the intensive care unit after spending a week there.
Charleston, 36, posted encouraging words Tuesday on his social media accounts.
"I have a long and difficult road to recovery in front of me," Charleston posted on Instagram. "Just want to make sure I do appreciate all the support and love all of you!!!!"
Charleston only played one season at Idaho State (2005), but it was enough to make his mark on Pocatello and the Big Sky Conference.
After spending three seasons at Western Oregon, the defensive end led the Big Sky in both sacks (12) and tackles for loss (21) in 2005 to earn newcomer of the year honors and share the Big Sky's defensive MVP award. He was also a I-AA All-American.
Charleston made his NFL debut in with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007 and helped the New Orleans Saints win the Super Bowl following the 2009 season.
He appeared in 65 games (four starts) in five NFL seasons, recording 87 tackles (nine for loss), 8.0 sacks the three forced fumbles.