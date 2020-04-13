One of the best shooters in Idaho State men’s basketball history will finish his college career at a rival program.
Guard Balint Mocsan announced Monday that he is transferring to Weber State. He entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the season and fielded interest from several Power 5 and mid-major schools, according to a report from the Standard-Examiner.
Mocsan announced his commitment to the Wildcats on his Instagram account.
The 6-foot-3 Hungary native ranks fifth in ISU’s career record books in 3-pointers made (174) and attempted (409) and is third in 3-point percentage (42.5). He averaged 9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in 89 appearances (61 starts) for the Bengals.
Mocsan heads to Weber State as a graduate transfer and is eligible to play next season. He didn’t play this past season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
Mocsan was cleared to return to the court midway through the season, but instead of playing out an abbreviated senior year, he decided to redshirt and return for a full 2020-21 campaign.
He had intended to play his final season at Idaho State, but had a change of heart after the season.
“When I first did a redshirt year, my plan was to go back to Idaho State,” he told the Standard-Examiner. “After the season, I had conversations with my family, my parents, some people I trust who are important in my life, and looking at all the options I decided I would explore my transfer options and look for another place.”
The Standard-Examiner reported that Maryland, Minnesota, Portland State and Texas Tech were among Mocsan’s top suitors. He told the Standard-Examiner that he wants an opportunity to play a key role in guiding a team to the NCAA Tournament, and that Weber State offered that, along with familiarity.
Weber State went 12-20 last season, but has gone to the NCAA Tournament three times under head coach Randy Rahe, most recently in 2016.
“I’ve been in the Big Sky (Conference) for four years, I’ve seen them, I know it’s such a great program with a good reputation,” Mocsan said. “They’re always at the top of the league. This year they had to go through some adversity, but I know Weber State is a good place to be at.”
Mocsan joins a handful of other ISU players who transferred elsewhere for their final college basketball seasons, following Novak Topalovic (Utah) in 2018, and Brandon Boyd (Cal Baptist), Gary Chivichyan (Pacific), Kelvin Jones (Creighton) and Alonzo Walker (Portland State) last year.