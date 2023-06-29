Molly Hays ISU

Molly Hays poses for a recruitment photo.

 Molly Hays/Twitter

I haven’t been inside the new Idaho State University Alumni Center yet, but I’m hoping they added an extra wing just for the Hays family.

The Hays ISU legacy all started in the 1990s, when Josh Hays walked on to the Bengal football team and became one of the best defensive players in school history. He still holds the ISU records for career sacks (42.5) and most sacks in a game (five, against Boise State), and was inducted into the ISU Hall of Fame in 2012. (I’m assuming he’ll be appropriately honored when they complete the new Hall of Champions, inside the Alumni Center).

Hunter Hays vertical

Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hays carries the ball during an Oct. 22 game against NAU.
Molly Hays & Seton

Molly Hays (right) and ISU coach Seton Sobolewski in a recruiting photo.
 

