The Idaho State Bengals — down one starter to injury and two others to fouling out — needed a spark.
Diaba Konate, in jawdropping, scintillating, kinetic fashion, gave them one.
The redshirt freshman guard scored a career-high 32 points to drag the Bengals back from a 24-point second-quarter deficit and propel a shorthanded ISU team to a 79-76 win at Northern Arizona on Thursday night.
Konate, whose previous career-high was 16 points, made 11 of 18 field goals, 2 of 4 3-pointers and 8 of 11 free throws in the best scoring performance by a Bengal since Apiphany Woods also had 32 against Montana on March 11, 2015.
“Diaba just went to another level today,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said in a postgame radio interview. “She was hands-down the best player on the floor. ... It was a great team effort, but Diaba just went to this incredible level of athleticism that no one could stay with. Everyone else looked like they were standing in mud compared to her.”
After Ellie Smith made two free throws to give ISU a 72-71 lead with 2 minutes, 41 seconds left in the game — the Bengals’ first lead since 2-0 — Konate scored the final seven points of the game for Idaho State (11-10, 7-5 Big Sky Conference).
A crippled Idaho State team needed every one. Freshman guard Tomekia Whitman, who had started 13 straight games since Estefania Ors’ injury, was hurt and didn’t play.
Junior forward Delaney Moore took her place in the starting lineup, but the Bengals, on the road against the third-place team in the conference, came out slow.
Two buckets by Smith were the only points ISU could muster in the first six-and-a-half minutes of the game, and Northern Arizona (11-10, 8-4 Big Sky) took its first double-digit lead of the game on two Lauren Orndoff free throws that made it 15-4 with 4:05 to go in the opening period.
It got worse. ISU’s insistence on dropping down on NAU’s Khiarica Rasheed, the league’s second-leading scorer, opened up easy skip passes for the Lumberjacks, and Orndoff hit back-to-back 3s to make it 23-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Idaho State had five turnovers — including two by Konate, her only two of the game — in the first quarter, and shot 4 of 15 (26.7%) from the field.
“That first quarter, we were just not into it,” Sobolewski said. “The energy level was really bad. No one was very focused, and NAU was hitting its shots and playing this great defense.”
Northern Arizona then scored the first nine points of the second, giving the Lumberjacks a 17-0 run as Idaho State’s scoring drought stretched to 5:25.
That made it 32-8, and it looked like Northern Arizona, which beat ISU 70-59 at Reed Gym earlier in the season, was cruising toward another win, and the narrative coming out of the game would be if the Bengals could survive without Whitman.
As it turned out, that answer came a lot sooner than anyone expected.
Dora Goles made 1 of 2 free throws to get ISU’s comeback started in innocuous fashion, before Callie Bourne made a layup and Montana Oltrogge a 3.
Northern Arizona stopped that run and pushed the lead back to 39-19 with 1:52 to go until halftime, but Idaho State refused to die.
Ellie Smith made a layup before Konate, a reluctant outside shooter, put a corner 3 up and in.
Goles (not a reluctant outside shooter) then caught the ball several feet behind the men’s 3-point line on an inbounds play, set her feet and nailed a 3. Contact on the shot gave her a chance at a four-point play, and she converted the free throw to cap a 9-0 run and cut NAU’s lead to 39-28 at halftime.
“Whether it was nerves, or not having Tomekia tonight, whatever it is, at some point all inhibition has to go out the door, because you have to go for it,” ISU assistant coach Ryan Johnson said. “One way or the other. You’re either going to go for it, or you’re going to tuck your tail in between your legs and you’re going to leave.”
That little flurry gave ISU hope for the second half, but the Bengals couldn’t capitalize in a high-scoring third quarter. Konate, who had seven points at halftime, scored 13 in the quarter — including another 3-pointer, giving her the first game with multiple 3-point makes of her career — but NAU answered everything, and going into the fourth, the Jacks, leading 65-53, were one point better off than they’d been at halftime.
Meanwhile, Moore fouled out with 4:47 left in the third quarter, paring a short Idaho State bench back even further. Bourne, the Bengals’ leading scorer this season, soon followed her with 38 seconds left in the quarter.
Leaving aside Whitman’s injury, that left Idaho State with just three of its original five starters — Smith, Moore and Konate — going to the fourth quarter, setting up a wild, all-hands-on-deck comeback.
Freshman guard Jordan Sweeney joined those three in playing at least nine of the final 10 minutes, a baptism by fire for a player who’d logged double-digit minutes in a game just twice all season.
“It’s funny to me, thinking about all those freshmen running around out there,” Sobolewski said. “They don’t know what they’re doing, they’re just trying to win and keep it simple. You just kind of relax and start playing.”
Sweeney’s 3-pointer to open the fourth got Idaho State’s final comeback going. Northern Arizona answered, but an Oltrogge jumper cut NAU’s lead inside double digits for good with 8:50 to go, and a free throw and a pull-up jumper by Konate cut it to six points, 67-61.
Rasheed tried to stem the tide with a jumper, but Goles answered with one of her own and then hit a 3 to finally slice the gap to one possession at 69-66 with 5:50 to go.
Nina Radford’s jumper pushed things back to five momentarily, but NAU didn’t score again until ISU had finally taken the lead back with four Smith free throws sandwiched around a Konate layup for a 6-0 run.
Caitlin Malvar got a layup to go after a long possession, giving NAU a 73-72 lead, but Konate, as she’d been doing all night, drove past her defender with speed and dropped in another layup to put ISU back on top.
Then, after an NAU turnover, Konate put in the coup de grace by running down the shot clock and getting Rasheed switched onto her at the top of the key before crossing up the taller player and finishing strong at the basket.
“Diaba, at the end of that game, there were some explosions to the basket where she just, literally, put it in that next-level gear,” Johnson said. “They were trying everything they could do, in the end — switch the ball screen, trap the ball screen — and she just ... put it in a whole other gear. It was unbelievable, what she did.”
The made it 76-73 with under a minute to go, and Konate iced the game at the free-throw line by making 3 of 4 down the stretch, including a pair with 10 seconds left and a one-point lead.
Northern Arizona had two chances to tie it at the death, but first Radford, then Jacey Bailey, missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
Konate, with 13 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth, scored 25 of her 32 in the second half.
Idaho State shot 55.6% and made 5 of 9 3-pointers in the second half. After turning the ball over nine times in the first 20 minutes, ISU had just three turnovers after halftime.
Goles added 12 points for the Bengals. Bourne had 10 before she fouled out, and Smith had 10 and three blocks in a career-high 33 minutes.
Montana Oltrogge, listed at 6-feet but typically an outside player, had eight rebounds to lead the Bengals with Bourne and Moore fouling out and Smith focusing on defending Rasheed.
“I don’t know if I thought (we could win) until the buzzer went off,” Sobolewski said. “(After the game), I just told them they learned something about themselves today. That was the biggest lesson from this whole thing, that even if you’re down 24 points, if you can change your attitude, if you can work harder, if you can tighten some things up, you can still win.”
Up next:
Idaho State plays at Sacramento State on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. MST.
IDAHO STATE 79, NORTHERN ARIZONA 76
Idaho State 8 20 25 26 — 79
Northern Arizona 23 16 26 11 — 76
Idaho State — Goles 12, Bourne 10, Smith 10, Moore 2, Konate 32, Boswell 3, Sweeney 5, Oltrogge 5.
Northern Arizona — Malvar 8, Bailey 11, Rasheed 16, Orndoff 21, Radford 13, Lehew 2, Carroll 5.