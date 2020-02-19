Five of the greatest contributors to Idaho State University athletics will be enshrined in the school's hall of fame on Saturday morning.
Steven "Tazz" Anderson, Shawn Beals, Kathy U'ilani Goods, Heather (Hunt) Jones and Dave Nielsen will be honored with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday on the basketball court in Reed Gym. A press conference will follow at 11:15 a.m. in Reed Gym's dance room.
Longtime Bengal supporter and alumnus Michael Joseph Byrne will also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
2020 ISU SPORTS HALL OF FAME
Dave Nielsen
Coach, track & field (1985-2016)
Notes: Led ISU's men's track and field to four Big Sky championships. ... Led women's track and field to one conference championship. ... Three-time conference coach of the year. ... Named USA Track and Field Nike Elite Coach of the Year in 2000. .... Coached 21 All-Americans, 172 Big Sky champions and two Olympians.
Shawn Beals
Football (1984-1987)
Notes: Ranks second in ISU history for single-game receiving yards (222). ... Tied for third in ISU history with nine games of 100-plus yards receiving. ... Ninth in ISU history with 2,208 career yards receiving. ... Played 13 games as a kickoff return specialist for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988.
Kathy U'ilani Goods
Volleyball (1992-1995)
Notes: Ranks first in ISU history in career solo blocks (132) and total blocks (556). ... Second-most block assists (424) in ISU history. ... Sixth-most total blocks in single-season ISU history (160). ... Three-time all-Big Sky honoree. ... Selected to 1995 all-tournament team. ... 1995 team MVP.
Heather (Hunt) Jones
Soccer (2000-2003)
Notes: Ranks first in ISU history with 81 games played and first with 79 career starts. ... Fifth most points in ISU history (46). ... Ranks second all-time with 18 assists. ... Ranks sixth all-time with 14 career goals. ... Tied for third all-time with nine game-winning goals.
Steven “Tazz” Anderson
Football (1981-1984)
Notes: Member of 1981 national championship team. ... Named All-American defensive tackle in 1984. ... Two-time first-team all-conference selection. ... Tied for team lead with two fumble recoveries in 1983.