POCATELLO — In open gyms before the start of the 2019-20 season, Dora Goles' Idaho State teammates started noticing a change in the Bengals' spiky-haired Croatian point guard.
"Everyone was like, 'Woah, Dora can shoot,'" Goles said. "I was like, 'Yeah, I can shoot now.' Them knowing and then guarding me differently kind of boosted up my confidence. ... I've never felt this confident in my shot before in my life."
That confidence manifested out of misfortune.
When Goles tore her ACL in the Big Sky Conference tournament in March 2018, it marked the end of a promising debut Division-I season and set the guard on a year-long course of recovery.
But in the middle of rehab came an opportunity for Goles' game to evolve.
That long summer off fueled her transformation into one of the best shooters in the Big Sky.
"She couldn't do a whole lot, other than just shoot," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "That's the one thing she was able to do the most, dribble in a chair and get shots up. She dedicated herself to it."
The numbers are staggering. Before her injury two years ago, Goles attempted 85 3-pointers in 32 games, making 23 of them (27.1%).
This year, she's 61 for 152 (40.1%). Those numbers place her second in the Big Sky in both 3-point percentage and total 3s made. She's 42nd in Division I in 3-point percentage, and has a chance to make more 3s than she attempted two years ago.
Goles has made six 3-pointers in a game once, and five 3-pointers four other times.
They're not easy shots, either. Goles doesn't run endless curls around screens to get open, or spot up in the corner (although she's good at moving without the ball, and will find those shots occasionally).
Most of her 3s are highlight-reel stuff, Steph Curry-esque deep shots off the dribble or when a defender doesn't play her close enough. Goles grew up in Croatia, playing with the international 3-point line, which is the same as the US men's college line, so shooting from distance doesn't bother her as much.
"I don't really think about where I am on the court when I'm shooting," Goles said. "It's just like, if I'm open, I'm going to take it. I don't really know where I am when I'm shooting it. When I look at the videos and highlights, that's when I realize that, oh, that one was a little bit farther back."
That improvement has almost singlehandedly driven her field-goal percentage up from 36.6% to 42.0%, and her points per game have nearly doubled from 6.6 to 12.1, even as the other positives in her game — steady ballhandling, passing skill, and disruptive defense — have continued to be strengths.
That's benefited a young Idaho State team that needed an injection of scoring and late-clock shotmaking after Estefania Ors and, later, Tomekia Whitman went down with injuries.
"With the injuries and other stuff this season, she's been called up to the plate a little bit more, and she's stepped up," assistant coach Ryan Johnson said. "(When she got to Idaho State), we needed someone who could get our scorers the ball. In the time since then, she's developed herself into also being a scorer as well as a distributor."
It's not that Goles wasn't a shooter before her injury, but she was much more a ballhandler and passer, focusing on getting her teammates the ball in good positions rather than shooting to score herself.
That held true through her childhood and early career in Croatia, as well as her junior-college year at Western Wyoming Community College.
But after her injury, shooting was the only skill that Goles could work on, and she was able to focus primarily on that area of her game for the first time in her life.
"When I was out for a year and couldn't really do anything but shoot, off one foot or whatever, that's what I did the most," Goles said. "I just focused on shooting, and had a lot of time to work on it."
Early in the season, Goles was almost exclusively a shooter as she worked to get comfortable in games again, but recently, the threat of her shooting has opened up more of her old game of driving and creating.
That can best be seen in her free-throw numbers. Goles attempted at least one free throw in six of 18 games to start the season, but has gotten to the charity stripe at least once in six of ISU's last eight games as she's started to be more aggressive.
It all culminated in a career performance against Montana on Feb. 15, when Goles scored 36 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers but also going right at the Lady Griz's defense several times, shooting 12 free throws in all to lead the Bengals to a 72-59 win.
And if not for an unfortunate knee injury, it might never have happened.
"You have to get in the gym and get repetitions up," Johnson said. "You have to get in and rep it. The one thing, while she was hurt, there's points where you can't be cutting and going back and forth, but you sure as heck can stand there and catch the ball and get reps up and perfect it. ... Those are the little things that she did a great job of focusing on, and she got a lot of shots up while she was hurt."
Scouting Portland State
Idaho State has just one game this week, playing Thursday at Portland State.
After beating the Bengals 69-64 at Reed Gym on Jan. 18 and moving to 4-3 in the Big Sky, the Vikings have fallen into a deep tailspin, losing seven of nine games — including their last six in a row.
Nevertheless, PSU has a lot of talent and will be a tough matchup for ISU.
"They're battling, they're trying really hard to right the ship," Sobolewski said. "I don't see them folding up shop at all. They've run into a couple really hot teams. They've had a tough stretch of their schedule, and they've had some game with foul trouble. ... It's been weird. They're way better than their six-game losing streak."
Despite being 6-10 in conference play, the Vikings still have a narrowly positive scoring margin overall, and lead the Big Sky in both free-throw percentage and 3-point percentage.
Desirae Hansen, Tatiana Streun and Kylie Jimenez are all averaging at least 12 points per game, and Jordan Stotler is also in double figures.
Stotler is also the most feared shotblocker in the conference and anchors the middle of PSU's 2-3 zone defense.
"They're tough to play against," Sobolewski said. "They've got some big players, and a player who's really difficult to play against in Streun. She can get on the line and she's aggressive. She kills people on the free-throw line more than anything."
A win would all but clinch a first-round bye in the conference tournament for Idaho State, while keeping the Bengals in the hunt for a top-three seed, important if they want to avoid juggernaut Montana State until the championship game.