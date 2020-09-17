The college basketball season will start on Nov. 25, the NCAA announced after members of the Division I Council approved the new start date in a meeting Wednesday.
The season was originally scheduled to start on Nov. 10, but that was pushed back by COVID-19.
The decision, along with several others released at the same time, brings some certainty to the contours of a season that was previously up in the air.
Teams, which are currently allowed up to 12 hours a week of team activities such as workouts and skill training, will be allowed to begin up to 20 hours a week of preseason practice on Oct. 20.
No exhibitions or scrimmages will be played this year, and teams are allowed a maximum of 27 games on their schedule, down from the usual 31.
Teams will be eligible for the NCAA Tournament if they play a minimum of 13 games, down from the usual 26.
The announcement only affects non-conference games for Idaho State, as the Big Sky Conference previously announced that its teams would play a modified 16-game conference schedule, down from the usual 20.
It's expected that the announcement will kick off a round of schedule shuffling as teams try to reschedule games that are before the adopted start date and fill out the rest of their non-conference schedules.
Neither of ISU's basketball teams have publicly released a 2020-21 schedule.
ISU women's head coach Seton Sobolewski told the Idaho State Journal that the modified start date would affect "about six" of the Bengals' previously scheduled non-conference games. He said that some of those had already been rescheduled, but that it was unlikely that all would be.
In an interview Thursday with Adrian Luevano of KIFI/KIDK, Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros confirmed that the men's team will play non-conference games at USC, Washington State, and UTEP, although dates for those games are still undecided.
Thiros also said that both teams are continuing to look for non-conference games.