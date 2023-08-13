Team chemistry…
In the world of sports it has many meanings. It’s one of those nebulous things that may or may not have a lot of importance.
Fans, coaches and players usually swear by it… but is it overstated? Is it undervalued? Does it really mean that much to winning or losing games and seasons?
There are many examples in sports of teams bonding together, overcoming obstacles and going on to have remarkable, memorable or at least good seasons or even individual moments of brilliance.
The 1980 U.S. Olympic Hockey Team comes to mind…all they did was pull off the single biggest upset in sports history.
But…
The flip side of the coin has examples of teams that literally hated each other yet still won. The Oakland Athletics of the early 1970’s despised each other and owner Charlie Finley. They literally had fistfights in the locker room before games including playoff ones…yet they won back-to-back-to back World Series in 1972, 1973 and 1974.
For the Idaho State football team the last few seasons pretty clearly showed chemistry was an issue, attitude and discipline were lacking in some. You could see it in the body language in games, the way the emotion sometimes spilled out at exactly the wrong times to say nothing of former head coach Charlie Ragle throwing his team under the bus to the media after a bad loss, threatening to pull scholarships and send the majority of the players on their way.
Into all this walks new head coach Cody Hawkins and part of his job is to bring this club back together as a unit. Maybe it doesn’t mean much, maybe it “only” means one or two more wins…but for this program, at this moment in time it seems to be a big deal.
Quarterback Hunter Hays lived through the past few years; this is his third head coach he’s played under. Without naming names or singling people out what were the last few years like from a team chemistry standpoint?
“We were OK,” he said after a practice. “We were wondering what was going on when those scholarship comments came out (to which wide receiver Christian Fredericksen added “Me too”) but I think the body language was more because of a lack of confidence. I think it was more of a winning issue rather than we didn’t like each other.”
Hawkins has tried to make things as competitive as possible during the summer months and as fall camp has begun to bring his team together but he draws the line at things getting personal.
“It’s more like ‘let’s go…you and me, let’s compete.’ We have competition in drills every day and we keep track of it but it’s not getting personal, talking about a family member or if a guy thinks another player is bad,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins did do things over the summer to break up the daily grind and to give guys a chance to get to know each other and relax.
“We’d have barbecues every Friday night, went to the pool… even had a slip-n’-slide day,” he said.
Hays was asked what’s been different this year from a bonding standpoint and how the coaches are trying to implement it.
“It’s the energy Coach Hawkins brings. He’s always challenging you but in a good way. It’s the way he coaches, he doesn’t dog you if you make a mistake. He’ll have you come over and explain what happened, what you need to watch for and how to get better and that’s his whole staff,” Hays said.
Building a culture takes time especially given the recent football history at ISU but like Hays added, “It grows during a season you’re just spending so much time together.”
Fredericksen has gone through the same situation the past few years as Hays and being an upperclassmen he feels an obligation to try to get to know and help the newcomers.
“I was integrated into the culture by the guys who had played for a few years. I try to help the other guys and respect what they are trying to do,” Fredericksen said.
He was also asked the key question, does having a tight group with good chemistry actually translate on the field?
“It does. You care about each other. In a tight situation you want to make plays for each other… you don’t want to let a teammate down,” Fredericksen said.
It’ll be interesting to see how things progress this year for the Bengals as they try to instill a new culture, one that is competitive and ultimately successful. It’ll also be interesting to see how they respond to the growing pains and the times when things aren’t going well on the field.
FROM THE SIDELINES
The ISU fall camp roster is available to be viewed by fans at www.isubengals.com. Just go to the football page and click on roster. It’s not the finished product since the regular season doesn’t start for a month. The roster lists 110 names (down from 118). Last year the Bengals had 25 in-state players on the team, this year that number is expected to jump into the mid-30s. Area high schools represented on the roster include Highland, Rigby, Madison, Hillcrest and Skyline. ISU has two transfers from Montana State on the roster, cornerback Tylor Bohannon and defensive lineman Todd Payne. They also have a transfer from BYU in offensive lineman Talin Togiai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.