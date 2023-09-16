Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
The story of the 1981 Idaho State football team has been told countless times by several different people over the years.
“I think people are probably sick of hearing about it,” laughed Jim Lane, who was the starting center. “It’s like how many times can you tell these stories?
At least one more.
It’s hard not to want to keep talking about the school's only national championship within the last 60 years.
“It’s a really, really rare thing that happened that year,” said former kicker Case DeBruijn. “I’m still amazed that we did what we did even 42 years later.”
Because absolutely no one saw it coming. Well, maybe everyone except for quarterback Mike Machurek.
He famously walked into the office of the late Jim Fox, an Idaho State Hall of Fame broadcaster who worked at the university for 24 years, and told him they were going to win a national championship.
“He said, ‘Yeah right. Why don’t you just win some games first,’” Machurek said with a grin.
It was a sediment shared by many.
The Bengals hadn’t posted a winning season in four years. They went a combined 6-36 from 1976 to 1979. Three of those seasons saw them go winless in Big Sky play with just two total victories during that time span.
The low point came in 1979 when Idaho State went 0-11 - the first zero-win season in 73 years when it was the Academy of Idaho and only played three games. The Bengals were outscored 332 to 102 that season. They were shut out three times and didn’t score more than 10 points on four other occasions. The most points Idaho State had in a game was 24.
“It was like committing suicide a little bit at a time,” said Glenn Alford who was the sports information director from 1967 to 1998. “It was painful.”
Especially when every Monday morning, at 8:01, a sportswriter from a Philadelphia newspaper called him right on que. Going into the 1980 season, the University of Pennsylvania and Idaho State were tied for the longest losing streaks in the country at 17.
“By any standards, that’s downright lousy,” Alford said. “Bear in mind, there’s no internet, Idaho State played late games, so our scores didn’t get into the eastern newspapers. So I never looked forward to getting that call.”
Bud Hake was let go after three years following the infamous 1979 campaign. He never coached in college football again.
So then athletic director Babe Caccia turned to a familiar face for his next head coach.
Dave Kragthorpe had coached him at Idaho Falls High School years earlier. It was his first coaching job.
Following stops at the University of Montana and South Dakota State, Kragthorpe found himself running the high-powered passing attack at BYU as offensive coordinator under legendary coach LaVell Edwards. The Cougars had just capped their 10th consecutive Western Athletic Conference title with an undefeated 11-0 regular season in 1979 when Kragthorpe received a call from Caccia a few days before the Holiday Bowl against Indiana.
He informed him that he was coming to San Diego to watch the game and asked if the two could meet for dinner. Caccia immediately offered Kragthorpe the job. Despite knowing that Idaho State was coming off the worst season in program history and had just three winning seasons over the last 14 years, Kragthorpe accepted.
“He told me I could make any decisions I wanted and I would have full control. The only two people I would answer to were he and Dubby Holt and I knew both of them from my earlier days of being a high school coach at Idaho Falls. I trusted him explicitly,” Kragthorpe said. “I knew what I wanted to do. I knew that we were going to throw the football and that’s the kind of football we’re going to teach.”
Something that hadn’t been done in years if really ever.
The Bengals had always been a run-heavy offense. When Caccia coached in the 50s and 60s, the mantra was “three yards and a cloud of dust.”
But with Machurek (San Diego Community College), and a slew of other transfers, including several from the United States International University (California), the transition to a new offense went fairly smoothly. Especially with Mike Sheppard running the show. He was also the offensive coordinator for United State International University, whose program folded in 1979. He recruited Machurek and went on to coach for eight different teams in the NFL.
“All the guys that came up, we were all used to throwing the football,” Machurek said. “We were Southern California kids so we had all been around San Diego State and the Chargers, who threw the ball a lot.”
But those weren’t the only wholesale changes that Kragthorpe's staff made. He took players that the previous coaching staff were not quite sure what to do with, and turned them into stars. Dave Walser moved from outside linebacker to a pass rushing specialist on the edge. Bill Snapp switched over from strong safety to one of the hardest hitting linebackers ever to put on the orange and black uniforms. Both of them are in the Idaho State University Sports Hall of Fame.
“We had some pretty good guys here, but some of them were just being wasted,” Alford said. “But Kragthorpe and his staff figured out where they should play and they became great.”
Two weeks into the 1980 season, Idaho State snapped the nation’s longest losing streak at 19 games. The first win in nearly two years came via a 59-33 thrashing over a Portland State team that included Neil Lomax, who went on to become a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals. And with it, the calls from Philadelphia finally stopped for Alford.
Idaho State went on a five-game winning streak shortly after. It set up a win and you’re in game against Boise State in the final home game of the season. A record 13,895 fans were in attendance on that Nov. 22, 1980 day. It’s still the largest crowd ever assembled in the now 53-year history of Holt Arena. It was a far cry from just a year earlier when tickets couldn’t even be given away.
“After halftime, the only people in the stands were cheerleaders and parents, man,” DeBruijn said. “It was absolutely pathetic. By the time that 0-11 season was over, you could hear a pin drop in there. I’d go out to punt and I could hear my roommate yelling at me.”
The Bengals fell 22-13 to the Broncos, who ended up winning the national title that year. But they still finished 6-5, marking the biggest turnaround in NCAA history at the time.
“It definitely set the groundwork for 81,” Lane said. “It gave anybody who had any lingering doubts about whether or not we could compete, vanish after that 1980 year.”
Idaho State didn’t just complete the following year. It dominated.
The Bengals outscored their opponents 422-172. Their only blemish came at Montana 24-21. Machurek was out that game with Mono. But Lane likes to blame it on the fact that the offensive line didn’t have its regular blowout at Oasis Bar that week.
The only other team to even remotely challenge them was Weber State in the final regular season game of the year. Idaho State needed a win on the road to secure its first-ever postseason appearance. A loss would have resulted in a tie atop the Big Sky standings and missing out on the automatic playoff berth.
The Bengals very nearly let that happen. Machurek had arguably the worst game of his career with five interceptions, including one that seemingly handed the Wildcats the win. Roger Ruzek, who kicked in the NFL for 11 years, lined up for a chip-shot 32-yard field. But remarkably, he missed wide right.
DeBruijn didn’t.
He kicked Idaho State into the playoffs with a 32-yard field goal of his own in the 33-30 triple overtime win.
“I probably spent four years at Idaho State kicking that game-winning field goal after practice. My last kick is always the game-winning shot like Michael Jordan with two seconds left in your backyard playing basketball,” DeBruijn said. “I never got nervous at all. I just ran out and kicked it. I didn’t worry about anything but just putting it through. I had already made that kick before I kicked it.”
Those ended up being the only dramatics for the Bengals the rest of the way. They beat all three of their playoff opponents by double digits, including Eastern Kentucky, which had just played in the final the year before, 34-23 to win the NCAA Division I-AA National Championship. Idaho State outscored teams 126-35 in the tournament.
The scene at the Pocatello Regional Airport was also pretty crazy.
There was also a basketball game that night. But two-thirds of the crowd, along with the rest of the city, went to go greet the newly crowned national champions at the airport, which is a good five miles outside of town. Kragthorpe ended up going to the game himself. The game was stopped shortly after his arrival just to introduce him.
“There were no players and no other coaches,” said Kragthorpe, holding back tears. “Of all the things that I’ll remember in my lifetime of coaching, that was utopia.
“Without a doubt, the most special time of my life.”
Kragthorpe stepped down following the 1982 season to become the athletic director at alma mater, Utah State.
Machurek, DeBruijn and Lane were all drafted to the NFL.
But they’ll never forget what they all did that season.
How can they?
It’s the never ending story.
“The great thing is how much we’ve stayed together since we left,” Machurek said. “The players still call and talk to each other. We come back for the reunions. A lot of people come back for homecoming. So it just shows how much that team meshed together. It’s an amazing thing.”
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.