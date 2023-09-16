Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
Byron “Robby” Robinson was a carpenter and handyman, working for his father in Rockland, when the ASISU Minidome (now Holt Arena) was being constructed in the late 1960s. Robinson would come over to Pocatello to observe the construction and dream about working at the nation’s first indoor collegiate football stadium.
That dream came true shortly after the dome was completed, and Robinson was hired to be its first maintenance manager.
“How about the day Byron was hired at the dome and had to go to Rockland and tell Big John (his dad) he wasn’t working carpentry with him anymore?” said Robinson’s son, Scott Little. “He was very scared to tell him.”
But Robby pulled the trigger and became an institution at the dome, where he worked until 1996. His family – sons Scott and Jimmy Robinson, daughter Laura Packard – grew up as Dome rats.
“At one point or another, me and both my brothers and quite a few of our children have all worked here in some capacity, whether it be maintenance or events,” said Packard, who is now an administrative assistant to Holt Arena director George Casper and is in charge of ushers and ticket takers. “We grew up coming here.”
One of Packard’s earliest memories was going shopping with Robby, who passed away almost 21 years ago, and her mother to purchase tile for the entryways in the dome.
“I was about 6 or 7, and I remember him (Robby) saying, ‘This will be temporary,’ ” said Packard. “And they’re still here.”
Being the children of the dome’s maintenance manager had all kinds of perks. Packard and her siblings attended many of the concerts and entertainment events that filled the new arena in the 1970s and 80s, as well as the iconic athletic moments in ISU athletic history – the 1981 national championship football season, the 1977 basketball team that beat UCLA in the NCAA tournament.
“One of the first concerts I remember coming to was The Carpenters, around 1976, or somewhere in there,” Packard said. “There was a Disney Show – I don’t remember what it was called but they did little clips of Mary Poppins, and she came out on a wire, like she was flying.”
Packard starting coming to the annual high school drill team competitions that took place every fall, and eventually performed herself in 1985. She also participated in the District 25 band extravaganza.
While his children were enjoying the many experiences Holt Arena was offering, Robby and his maintenance crew were working hard behind the scenes to make the events happen. The maintenance team was charged with putting down the turf for football, pulling it up and installing the basketball court when hoops season began, and setting up the quarter-mile wooden track for indoor meets.
“A kid couldn’t ask for a better place for their dad to work,” said Jimmy Robinson. “I would follow him down one ramp and up another at what felt like the speed of light. Dad took me to the top of the press box during the 1981 football season to watch them play. I remember shooting hoops with the Harlem
Globetrotters and watching the first national championship football game in the dome from the corner of the end zone… I remember many late nights watching dad and his crew take out or put in the track and basketball court. I remember dad taking me on my first trip up the catwalk (terrifying, by the way).”
When Packard grew up, she joined the Holt Arena crew as a ticket seller. Her first event was in 1993, selling tickets for the Garth Brooks concert.
“It was fast-paced and all you had was the telephone,” Laura recalled. “You had to make sure you had all that information written down before you got off the phone.”
She left the dome staff for a time, but came back in 2006, when Casper returned as Holt Arena director. She worked as a ticket seller until 2015, when she assumed her current job as administrative assistant.
In addition to scheduling and managing the 18 or so ushers and 14 ticket takers who work a typical Holt Arena football game, Packard also interacts with the general public. While the vast majority of the fans are pleasant, Packard says there are occasionally exceptions.
“They don’t like to be told they can’t stand or go in certain areas,” she said. “But for the most part, it’s really fun to know the fans. One of my favorite things is when kids come in here, especially for high school games, that have never been here before, to see their expressions when they walk in.”
Last fall, when a high school football team came to play in a state playoff game, their coach had each player pause at the entrance and take a deep breath to take in the special dome scent.
“He (the coach) said there is a smell in here. Every kid stopped and took a big, deep breath,” Packard said. “I don’t know what the smell Is, but the coach had done the same thing when he was a player. It was fun to watch.”
When fans do get unruly, Packard turns to her male ushers to restore order. That might be Don Burch, who has worked at Holt Arena for 28 years.
“If there are unruly fans at a football or basketball game, we try to work with them, try to control them,” said Burch, who works in the semi-conductor industry as his “day job.” “If it becomes really necessary to remove them, then we do, but it’s very, very rare. People that come into Holt Arena are very respectful, they’re nice and they just want to be there to have fun, so we help them.”
Like Packard, Burch’s special Holt Arena memories include the 1993 Garth Brooks concert. Burch was part of the team that secured the arena while Brooks’ crew set up for that concert when the star of the show appeared looking for a pickup football game.
“As they were setting up, we were playing catch and had a little scrimmage, had a five-on-five,” said Burch. “It was awesome.”
And how is Garth Brooks as a football player?
“He’s good, he’s good,” said Burch. “He’s a lot shorter than I am, but he still likes to hit hard. After 30 years, I’ve still got a few bruises, but he was fun to play with.”
Burch’s other favorite memory of his concert days at Holt came when Casper assigned him back stage during a Shania Twain concert. His job was to make sure nobody rushed the stage, but he was mesmerized watching all the activity that took place behind the scenes during the show.
“It was really quite interesting to watch how she would entertain, and how she would change so quickly, how people were helping her in the back, and what an entourage she had,” said Burch.
As Jimmy Robinson noted, venturing out on the Holt Arena catwalk is not for the faint of heart. During a high school football game back in the 1990s, the giant American flag that drops during the National Anthem was stuck. The maintenance crew was tied up with other duties, so Casper directed Burch to climb out on the catwalk and manually crank up the flag.
“I was white-knuckled the whole time up there,” said Burch. “The flag was down but the motor wasn’t working, so I had to hand crank it. It took me at least 15minutes, but I stayed up there for another 30 minutes, just trying to get my composure…. I don’t want to do that again. I’ll never go up there again.”
Like most people who have been associated with the dome during its 53 years of existence, both Packard and Burch have deep nostalgic feelings about their experiences. Burch, who attended Skyline High School in Idaho Falls, remembers playing in both the regional and state basketball tournaments in the dome back in the 1970s.
“Now I come to work and it’s the same folding chairs, the same locker room smell, the same color of the locker room,” said Burch. “It will be nice to see it renovated, but for a nostalgic guy like me, it’s fun to go back and have that memory of where I played high school basketball.”
As a former ticket seller, Packard knows that fans often associated their seating with the multiple colors of plastic seats that delineated the different sections. Those seats, which cost $2 apiece to install and were glued to the concrete in 1970, were all replaced as part of the renovation.
“When they started popping those chairs out for the remodel, that was hard on me,” said Packard. “So many people would walk up and say we have people sitting in the blue seats, or the green seats… That’s how people referred to them.”
Long-time dome employees like Packard and Burch develop relationships with the fans over the years. Packard says she tries to assign ushers to the same entries so that fans get to know them. One former usher – Rosalie Hottle – passed away during COVID a couple of years ago. Her entry way was Door No. 3 on the North Side of the Dome. If you look there today, there is a sign that says, “Rosalie’s Door.”
“When Rosalie had been sick for a little while, it was always, ‘Where is she at?’ “ said Packard. “…As we get new people coming in, they get to know the fans as well. And when somebody is missing, they know. They notice.”
Burch has had two traditional assignments over the years -- he shows up about 4 hours before game time for football games to secure the south side and prepare for the arrival of the opposing team. Then after they’re settled in, he manages the ISU student section.
“The student body is awesome,” Burch said. “I would like to see Holt Arena in a position where they are like Utah State or BYU, where the whole side is filled with students. There is always consternation between the students and those who have been paying for tickets because the students want to stand up, they want to cheer, they want to be a part of it. The paying public doesn’t. So it’s always a little bit of a struggle to make everybody happy…. But the kids are really good, because when I go to them and say hey, we’ve got people who need to see, they always move over – but yet we want them to have that college experience.”
Having worked behind the scenes for so many years, both Packard and Burch have developed an appreciation for the people who make Holt Arena function. That includes the current maintenance staff, the other ushers and ticket staff, and those people who clean up after an event. Packard said for mid-week high school football games, it’s not unusual for the contests to run until 11:30 or midnight, and the cleaning crews won’t leave the building until 2 a.m.
“Another thing I can tell you is we have rules for a reason,” said Packard. “The public doesn’t always get that. We had high school playoffs a couple of years ago and the game didn’t get over until midnight. It was a Thursday night, and we wouldn’t let the teams back on the field. We’d gone through two games and one of the coaches said this is why we don’t like to play here. Well, they don’t realize it’s midnight, we still have to clean and be back the next morning to start all over.”
While the high school crowds who are not used to the Holt Arena rules may be a challenge, Burch says watching great high school football over the years has been his favorite memory of working at Holt.
“Think about, we got to watch (former Highland High and current New Orleans Saints quarterback) Taysom Hill play all four years. We’ve watched Tommy Togiai (now with the Cleveland Browns). I watched (current ISU Head Coach) Cody Hawkins himself – I remember watching him play 25 years ago,” said Burch. “You watch all these kids and then you watch them in their (college and NFL) careers and it’s just awesome to know you’ve been able to see them and be a part of their life.”
Packard also appreciates all the memories she and her family have made over the years at Holt Arena.
“I don’t come here because it’s my job, I come here because I love the memory and thinking of my dad and the things we got to do here,” said Packard.
