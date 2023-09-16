Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
Who would know more about Holt Arena than Phil Luckey and Glenn Alford?
Luckey, who was chief Idaho State athletic trainer for 43 years, was the first staff member to have an office in what was then the ASISU Minidome when it opened in 1970. Alford, meanwhile, was the sports information director at ISU for 31 years, where his “unofficial office” was the press box on the south side of the dome. In his last few years as SID, his “official” office was moved to the southwest corner of the arena.
Talking to Luckey and Alford about their time at Holt Arena is almost like reading Genesis – there are lightning strikes, floods, wild animals and all manner of miraculous events.
“I was the first person in there,” said Luckey during a recent interview. “It was in July, I was in my office and I heard this horrendous boom. I thought the world was coming to an end. So I ran out the door, I hit the door – of course they’re metal, and it knocked me on my butt. It got hit by lightning. Lightning hit the dome.
“That was my first experience,” Luckey said. “That’s when they put a tower (a lightning rod) across over by the Education Building – that takes it away from the dome.”
That wasn’t the last shock Luckey would experience in the early days of the dome. On July 1, 1970 he and Byron “Robby” Robinson, the maintenance manager for the dome, were going fishing, and they planned to meet at the arena at 6 a.m.
“I got to the dome and the lights were off,” Luckey recalled. “All of a sudden, I heard Robby yelling and I thought, ‘What in the world?’ So I went running down the ramp and hit the water – boom – it was up to my waist. The whole thing had flooded.”
A water pipe had burst, and covered the dome floor, including the new artificial turf which could not be rolled up in those days, with several feet of water. Maintenance crews pumped out the water and the turf was removed, and taken outside to dry before it could be put back down. Former ISU President William “Bud” Davis later said the day of the flood was one of the most depressing of his life, but the facility recovered in time for the dedication and opening football game of the facility, Sept 26, 1970.
That, Alford recalls, was one of the best days of his life, or at least of his career in ISU athletics. Quarterbacked by ISU Hall of Famer Jerry Dunne, the Bengals routed UNLV, 64-34, in the first collegiate football game played indoors.
“You don’t often get the chance to be the first in the world to do something,” said Alford in a recent interview. “But we had a chance, and we made the most of it. The football game was great. Jerry Dunne, who has remained a good friend of mine over the years, UNLV had no idea what to do about him. He ran for about 100 yards, threw for 200 more and we just destroyed them.”
Ed Cavanaugh was the coach of that 1970 Bengal football team and he provided both Luckey and Alford with one of their most entertaining memories of Holt Arena. During spring practice one season, Cavanaugh decided he wanted a bird’s eye view of a scrimmage. So he decided to watch from the
catwalk that extends high above the field. The game went on with assistant coaches down on the field in charge, and afterward nobody knew where Cavanaugh was.
“So I went back on the field and I looked up and he was still up there (on the catwalk),” Luckey said. “He’d sat down and grabbed the railing and hadn’t moved. He didn’t see one play – anything, he was just frozen. I had to get him and literally take his feet and crawl him back down.
“When we got on the floor, he grabbed me by the neck,” Luckey added. “He said, ‘If you ever tell anyone, I’ll kill you.’ “
Luckey apparently told at least one person, because Alford relayed the same story.
ISU athletics generated a lot of great memories for Alford, including the famous “Globe of Death” kick off return in a last-second win over Boise State in 1992; the 1981 national championship season, and the 1977 men’s basketball team, which upset UCLA and went on the Final Eight of the NCAA tournament.
But there were tons of non-athletic events in the dome during his time there – concerts, rodeos, circuses, monster truck exhibitions – and they also provided some entertaining memories for Alford.
“My office got moved (from the administration building) to Holt Arena in 1994,” Alford said. “I walked down the ramp one morning, took a left to my office and there were six elephants five feet from my front door. With the elephants was a large dumpster. You want to guess what went in that dumpster? It was the worse smell ever. Oh my gosh…”
So the circus was in town?
“It was,” Alford said. “I demanded free tickets and took (his daughter) Rosa.’
All the non-athletic events generated considerable revenue for the university, and turned Pocatello into the most happening place in Idaho for a period of time. They also disrupted life for those staff members who made the Dome their home.
“There was a lot of wear and tear on the facility,” Alford said of events like the rodeo. “There was like a conga line of trucks that would come in. They’d barely stop moving, pour out the dirt and keep going. The next truck would come in, pour out the dirt and keep going.”
The trucks filled the facility with diesel fumes, so eventually everybody who worked in the dome had to leave. The thousands of cubic yards of dirt brought in for the rodeo, meanwhile, produced so much dust that it eventually discolored the acoustical insulation in the dome roof.
“After a couple of rodeos, the white acoustical puff started turning greyer, and greyer and black,” Alford said. “All that degraded its ability to be beneficial to the sound. The sound of the later concerts wasn’t as good as at the start.”
The tradeoff for all the non-athletic events was that the community got to experience some world class entertainment – and the dome staff got to mingle with some of those stars.
Luckey had just gotten home from a late football practice one night back in the 1970s, when he got a phone call from a woman who told him he needed to get up to the Holiday Inn immediately. “I met this lady and she took me up to a room and here’s Bob Hope laying there on the table,” said Luckey. “So I gave him a massage.”
When Luckey was finished, Hope offered him a check for $25 and free tickets to his show the next night. Luckey responded, “You don’t owe me anything. Once you’ve seen Bob Hope naked, what’s left? He liked that. He used it in his show the next night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.