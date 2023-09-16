Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
Dubby Holt had not one, but two audacious ideas.
The late Idaho State Athletic Director and coach not only wanted to build the first-ever enclosed stadium on a college campus, but wanted the students to pay for it. More than a half a century later, they ended up being not so crazy after all.
Today Holt Arena stands as a staple of the university and is still made possible by the students.
“I think Dubby Holt would be really proud of Holt Arena. It was his concept and he built it,” Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said. “I don’t know if he would have said, ‘Hell, it was just fine the way it was,’ or if he’d been super excited about these renovations. But I think it’s probably the latter.”
Holt viewed it as almost a necessity.
The old Spud Bowl, which is now Davis Field, only seated around 6,000. Even if you could draw that many people in with the variety of other options on those Saturday afternoons, there was another problem.
“Pocatello football games in the late fall were not fun,” said Phyllis Cutler who was a 1972 graduate. “The wind blows in Pocatello most of the time. It blows straight across.”
Which is why the football team only had around three home games a year with the last one being in the first week of October.
An indoor facility would both shield spectators from the inclement weather and provide the ability to host night games.
“It was kind of a mystery whether it would work or not,” said Idaho State Hall of Fame swimmer Cal Percy. “The first one ever in the United States. So playing football indoors, no one even heard about it.”
But Holt took action on it upon taking over as athletic director in 1967.
Glenn Alford, who served as the sports information director from 1967 to 1998, accompanied Holt and then president Bud Davis on a road trip to New Mexico shortly after his arrival.
They were there to specifically look at the school’s basketball arena. “The Pit,” as it is widely known, has an innovative subterranean design with a playing floor 37 feet below street level. Holt and Davis wanted to emulate it to save on costs. Houston’s Astrodome was also a source of inspiration for the prospective venue.
But they needed money.
The trouble?
The university couldn’t afford it and the Idaho State Board of Education wouldn’t pay for it either, according to Bill Isley, who was the student body president at the time.
So as a workaround, Holt asked the board if the students could vote on it? It would mean an approximate $14 increase to their tuition costs, though.
“There was a lot of debate on it,” Isley said. “The administration didn’t really push it. The athletic department and the student athletes supported it. The student government supported it.
“People would have been objecting because it was only seen as only benefitting athletics. They couldn’t open their eyes to see and maybe nobody could, what it was really going to do for the university.”
The vote passed by a margin of 58% to 42%, according to Isley
And with it, a $2.8 million bond was used to start the build in October of 1968.
To save a considerable amount of money, workers dug about 20 feet into the ground. It was going to be less than one-tenth as expensive as the Astrodome.
“The students paid every dime of the cost of the minidome,” Isley said. “Every dime. Not 10% at the end. They paid for it all.”
Which is what kept Percy out of jail.
It was a Saturday morning in 1969. The arena at this point was still under construction. Bored and looking for something to do, Percy randomly decided to take his Harley Davidson motorcycle and ride over the top of the dome’s three-foot wide beams.
“It wasn’t very scary going up. When I got to the top I kind of stopped and raised my hands,” Percy said. “Then I went down the other side and it started getting steeper and steeper. And I thought, ‘Oh shit, I’m gonna crash when I get to the end because I had to go off the concrete that held up the beams.’”
Thankfully, he made it down safe. Only to find himself in a pair of handcuffs moments later. He was charged with trespassing and was in court two days later. But just as Percy was preparing to plead guilty, a lawyer in the back of the courtroom raised his hand and asked the judge:
“How can you give a trespassing ticket to a guy that owns the dome?”
Case dismissed.
Percy also swam in the arena when the water main broke and filled it up with about four feet of water that same year. But he did go to the official grand opening in May 1970 for the annual spring football game. It shattered the attendance record for an indoor sporting event in Idaho with 7,900 coming through the turnstiles. The previous record was 7,200.
The football team played in the first official football game there four months later on Sep. 26 against UNLV. President Davis had the ceremonial first kickoff with Isley holding. Isley was originally supposed to kick it.
“We were warming up in the endzone and I had a pair of loafers on and I kicked the ball and the shoe went about 30 yards down the field,” Isley said with a laugh. “So we changed it up.”
Idaho State won 64-34. It’s still the second-most points ever scored at a home game in program history.
“Immediately after it was built, we started getting world class entertainment,” Isley said.
Demolition derbies, rodeos, closed circuit tv fights of Muhammad Ali, national track meets - the dome had the largest indoor track at the time - and a who’s who of concerts all made their way into the one-of-a-kind venue.
The first date Cutler ever had with her late husband Sheldon was at a Neil Diamond show in the fall of 1970. She is planning on going to Pocatello to spread his ashes.
“He had such fond memories of that place,” Cutler said.
One that’s still reliant on the students.
Thiros said a portion of student fees and tuition are invested in the upkeep of Holt Arena. The rest of it primarily comes from central ISU funds and private funding in the form of charitable gifts like Idaho Central Credit Union’s $17 million that was used for the recent renovations.
Those types of fundings are more important today than ever before. Concerts there are kind of a thing of the past. Outside of a few rental car shows and high school football games a year, the arena is used strictly for university purposes.
“The University wants to share the facility with the community, and does so as much as possible while still trying to preserve the venue for ISU students and for the athletics programs,” Thiros said. “People don’t realize how expensive it is to transition that building into something else. To move the turf, take it out, set up something else. Take that out, put the turf back, it’s expensive. Just keeping the lights on and manning the doors and providing security and cleaning it up. It’s not an inexpensive facility to operate, and often the community rental does not cover those costs completely.
“Events also displace the work that was originally intended to take place in the venue. Imagine your practice and competition venue being off line for 5-10 days a month, most programs would reject that notion. We try hard to balance institutional needs, revenue needs, and the obligation to be a community resource.
Now and in the future.
“I take a lot of pride in it,” Isley said. “The students made it happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.