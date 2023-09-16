Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
In August of 1983, George Casper was a student at Idaho State University, just looking for a part-time job. He’d interviewed with Ray Ritari, then the manager of the ASISU Minidome, about some part-time work at the venue, and Casper went home to Idaho Falls for the summer.
Then, on Aug. 17 at about 1 p.m., Casper got a phone call from Ritari.
“He says, ‘Hey, I need you to work tonight,’ ” Casper recalled during a recent interview. “I came down here and the very first event I worked was the sold-out Journey concert. What’s ironic about that is that he (Ritari) put me in charge of the ushers. I had no background, no history. He goes, ‘There’s a lot of people that have worked here that know what they’re doing. Just put them in the right spots.’ ”
Casper survived being thrown in the fire for his first Minidome (now Holt Arena) event, and he sees some irony in that 40 years later. As the manager for Holt Arena and several other ISU event facilities, being able to adjust on the fly is essential.
“Being able to adapt and change is critical,” Casper said.
Now in his second stint as Holt Arena director, and his third run being employed at the Dome, Casper has been associated with Holt Arena for over 26 years. In between, he’s managed venues in Caldwell, Billings, Mont. and Texas. While all of these facilities have different orientations, audiences and products, they all require the same basic skills, Casper said.
“The basic operation of these facilities is all the same,” Casper said. “The basic organizational structure is the same. The only thing that is different is the numbers. The number of people that you need, that type of thing. Once you have that basic structure in place, you can adapt and adjust -- it doesn’t matter to what kind of event.”
In case you haven’t noticed, “adapt and adjust” is Casper’s operating mantra. Not only has he adapted to different facilities, but he’s also watched – and participated in – the gradual evolution of Holt Arena from basically an Idaho State athletic facility, to a multi-event, community center – and back to basically an ISU-focused athletics venue.
Opened in 1970, Holt Arena housed not only the ISU football and basketball programs, but it hosted concerts, indoor rodeos, dance festivals, spring fares, RV and outdoor shows, monster truck exhibitions and Idaho high school championships in wrestling, football and basketball. Some of the greatest performers in the world – Bob Hope, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, the Bolshoi Ballet, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir – made their way to Pocatello to perform in what started out as an overgrown potato cellar.
During his three decades of association with Holt, Casper got to rub elbows with many of these stars. He particularly recalls his association with Brooks, the country music star who played at Holt Arena in 1993. Casper first met Brooks and his brother, who was his manager, while Casper was working at an event center in Billings, Mont. Casper was put in charge of taking care of the needs of Brooks, who was still a struggling young performer, and the opening act for Reba McEntire. He developed an ongoing relationship with the Brooks brothers, and stayed in touch as Garth’s career exploded. Having moved
back to Pocatello to manage Holt Arena, Casper let the Brooks boys know he’d love to have Garth play in Pocatello.
“Out of the blue one morning – I’ll never forget it – I got a call from Garth’s brother,” Casper recalled. “He said, ‘Hey George, what are you doing this afternoon?’ I said nothing, I’ll just be here at work. He goes, ‘Garth and me and the crew will be out to see you.’ ”
The Brooks team, which was based near Dallas, hopped in their private plane and showed up at Casper’s office that afternoon. They were planning to put on a stadium show, opening in Texas Stadium in Irving, and they were looking for a venue where they could dry run a mini-version of the show.
“We sat in the office and worked out the details and what was interesting is that Garth was so conscientious about his shows and his production, and making sure that people enjoyed the show,” said Casper. “That was his No. 1 criteria. So he was checking all the sight lines himself, physically sat in the seats, going to the outside sections and making sure we didn’t have any seats that were obstructed.”
After the deal was sealed, Brooks had one more “demand” of the Holt Arena staff: “He said, ‘If there’s anybody that complains about my show, or can’t see, or something like that: automatic refund,’ ” said Casper. “Which doesn’t always happen that way.”
For much of its first 40 years, Holt Arena was a very active concert venue, and Casper was directly involved in the planning and execution of many of those shows. There are three different approaches to booking shows, Casper explained. The first is self-promotion, where the venue is responsible for paying the entertainer a negotiated guarantee and covering all the costs of the show. The second is just renting out the building to an independent promoter. The third is a co-promotion, where the venue and the outside promoter split the costs associated with the show, and any revenues after all the expenses are paid.
Casper and Holt Arena were engaged in all three approaches.
“Over the years, we’ve had good success with the shows,” Casper said. “Like everything else in any other business, you need to do your homework as far as knowing what your costs are, and what your market can afford. Because what happens is when you call up and you’re looking for a show… it’s normal for an agent to go ahead and give you a price that is way higher than the market can afford. You have to be careful, because one of the things I’ve seen is that people get so excited about possibly hosting a show, they lose sight of the economic part of it.”
Every venue in every market has a “break even point,” where the price of tickets and the number sold will cancel out the costs associated with putting on a show. Knowing where that break even point is in your market is critical, Casper said.
At Holt Arena, most of the concerts made money. The most profitable show Casper was associated with was a concert featuring country performers Alan Jackson and Suzy Boggus. The timing was impeccable – Jackson’s guarantee was negotiated right before he hit it big. Then he won the Horizon Award as the top new country performer, and ticket sales boomed.
“I had him locked in at a lower rate and this whole place went nuts,” Casper recalled. “I’ve had that happen a few times over my career, but that particular show was the best I’ve had.”
Not every production works out as profitably, of course. Casper has been associated with some money-losers – his biggest was a Brad Paisley show he was affiliated with in Texas which, for some unknown reason – just didn’t sell that particular night. But the key, Casper says, is having more winners than losers at the end of the day.
“It’s a very calculated risk, and you have to have a strong stomach,” Casper said of the concert business.
Sadly, Holt Arena is largely out of the concert business these days, a victim of the structural limitations of the facility and the growth in the production demands of touring performers. Back in the 1980s and 90s, the heyday of Holt as a concert venue,, the average production would bring 20,000 to 25,000 pounds of lights and sound equipment that had to be hung from the arena infrastructure. Now, the average show brings 85,000 to 100,000 pounds of equipment, which far exceeds the capacity of Holt Arena’s superstructure.
And that’s just for the “middle of the road” performers touring these days. The “big names” doing giant stadium productions, like Brooks or Taylor Swift, are priced far out the Pocatello market, even if Holt could accommodate the 50 semi-trucks full of production equipment that Swift takes to all her performances these days.
The last concert in Holt Arena was Paramore, which was hosted by the ISU students several years ago, Casper said.
Unfortunately, that means Pocatello will probably never see the flow of big name performers like it did when Holt Arena first opened. The ISU Performing Arts Center, which can seat 1,152, is instead attracting older performers who are transitioning away from larger concert venues into theater settings. The “limit” for a Performing Arts Center guarantee is probably $50,000, Casper said. That closes the market to the more “in-demand” acts.
Concerts aren’t the only events that are no longer part of the Holt portfolio these days. The rodeo moved out about a decade ago, gone to greener (read richer) pastures. With the recent renovations to Holt, monster trucks are being relegated to outside venues like the Bannock County Events Center (the former Fairgrounds). The local high schools, meanwhile, have also moved their regular season football games to school district facilities, although Holt is still available for playoff games, the state wrestling meet and the Simplot Games national high school track and field meet.
Casper said he misses the production side of Holt Arena, which provided significant revenue – and he misses the people he got to interact with in the entertainment business. But again, he goes back to his mantra: adapt and change.
“I’ve done a lot of changing over the years, depending on what we want and that’s fine,” said Casper. “Basically, a lot of it is in athletics – the demand has changed. In athletics, there was an off-season and they didn’t train all year around. There’s no such thing as an off-season anymore, so that’s changed their needs.” The focus of Holt Arena now is Idaho State athletics, although even that has narrowed. The men’s and women’s basketball teams have moved permanently to Reed Gym, leaving the football and track teams as the primary tenants of the facility now.
On football game day, Casper, his small permanent dome staff and about 125 temps start work early in the day, doing game day checks to make sure the scoreboards, lights and mechanical systems are all working. The box office opens at 10 a.m., and preparation begins early in the parking lot for the tailgaters and those attending Bengalfest.
“There’s a whole laundry list of things that everybody is responsible for on game day,” Casper said. “One thing that I have found out is that the more prepared you are, the better off you’re going to be. There can still be issues, but if you’re organized and prepared, then you’ll have better results than if you’re not.”
Having a largely consistent and dedicated group of permanent staff and part-timers has been the key to carrying off successful events, Casper said.
“I’ve always worked with excellent people,” Casper said. “We have a lot of consistency, there are a lot of familiar faces that you’ve seen over the years. The consistency is key for us. Our group collectively has a sense of pride that we are going to deliver the best product we can.”
Looking back over his 40-year association with Holt Arena, Casper is thankful for the many people who have helped him learn and grow in venue management business. They range from Holt himself, who taught Casper the value of preparation, Ritari, his first boss, Barbara Hart, the long-time ticket manager who schooled Casper on the ticketing process, former athletic director Babe Caccia, and two long-time ISU staffers who were around when Holt first opened – former trainer Phil Luckey and sports information director Glenn Alford.
“All of those people were so helpful and so friendly to me in different aspects,” Casper said. “Anything I needed, a question or something I needed help with, they were always a tremendous resource for me personally. The thing about those guys (and gals) was that they were willing to help a young guy… They were all critical in my development.”
