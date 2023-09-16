Holt Arena fans

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.

We asked our readers to provide us with their favorite memories of Holt Arena (formerly the Minidome), and they didn’t disappoint. Your best moments in Holt Arena ranged from specific athletic events (the triple overtime football win over Weber State during the 1981 national championship season, for example), to concerts (fans burning holes in the brand new turf while taking in a Black Oak Arkansas concert, one of the first in the new Dome), to very personal memories (graduations, having a parent who was involved in the construction of the Dome, or watching a child win three state wrestling titles there).

