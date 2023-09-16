Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
We asked our readers to provide us with their favorite memories of Holt Arena (formerly the Minidome), and they didn’t disappoint. Your best moments in Holt Arena ranged from specific athletic events (the triple overtime football win over Weber State during the 1981 national championship season, for example), to concerts (fans burning holes in the brand new turf while taking in a Black Oak Arkansas concert, one of the first in the new Dome), to very personal memories (graduations, having a parent who was involved in the construction of the Dome, or watching a child win three state wrestling titles there).
We’ve tried to group your memories as logically as we can. So here goes:
Specific Athletic Events
A lot of lowlights in Holt during my tenure, but this was my favorite – “Gueller’s record 8 TDS sends Idaho State past Idaho, 62-28.” –Steve Schaack, former ISU sports information director.
I have two: the 1981 triple overtime Bengal win over Weber State for the Big Sky championship that won us the right to go to the playoffs … we almost lost. And, the Bengals’ first win in the Kragthorpe era when we beat Neil Lomax and the Portland State Vikings something like 50+ to 30+… the game took over 4 hours due to Lomax throwing like 75-80 times and Machurek 45+.—Dick Kaiser, former ISU assistant football coach.
March 10, 2001 – Before the largest crowd overall in Idaho State women’s basketball history, ISU beat Montana 68-59 to win the Big Sky Conference post-season tournament and punch their ticket to the NCAAs for the first time.—Mark Liptak, the “Voice” of Idaho State women’s basketball.
Oct. 18, 2003—ISU beat #5 Montana, 43-40, in double OT. Jared Allen had a bunch of sacks, (Mark Hetherington) threw for almost 400 yards and the winning TD. –Mitch Worthington.
Globe of Death (If you aren’t familiar with this epic win over Boise State go here to You Tube to watch it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78lQPuTm6D4).—Erik Simpson and Tyler Pickens.
Final two regular season football games in 1981 over Utah State and 3 OTs against Weber State prior to its 1-AA football title run.—Arnie Sgalio, former Big Sky Conference information director.
Sitting in the press box while my brother broadcast the Idaho St.-Montana football game in 2011.—Dave Bugger.
High school football games. No better atmosphere come late October and November. –Shae Neal
I wanted to say 1981 national championship year, but to be honest, privilege to be in the stands watching Michael Dean was best time in the Dome. Fastest and most-talented slot receiver to ever play in the Dome. The game against Idaho proved that.—Pauly Renee Nandez.
Poky-Highland football games in the 90s.—Randy Hobson.
When ISU beat Idaho 62 to 28 in 2018. Holt was rocking that day.—Steven Wozniak.
High school games…especially when it was raining outside.—Chuck Russell.
1993 Preston High School state championship over those pesky Weiser Wolverines.—Jon Hyde, former Preston and ISU football player.
ISU-Weber State football game. ISU had to win to ensure a top seed in the playoffs. The rest is history. ISU defeats South Carolina State, then Rhode Island and then Eastern Kentucky to win it all. 1981—Craig Kimbell.
There is no better atmosphere than high school football and state wrestling in the dome!—Joshua Holt.
Knothole Club at ISU games, and the Highland-Poky football game in 1989. Standing room only, even the ramps were full of people.—Brian Atkinson, former Pocatello High player.
Nov. 20, 1992. The Jim Koetter coached Pocatello Indians played the Capital Eagles and their future NFL QB Jake Plummer for the A-1 State Championship. Late in the fourth quarter Pocatello held a 28-21 lead. Plummer marched his team down the field…and Capital scored with less than a minute remaining. The extra point kick sailed wide left, securing the third title in four years for Poky and denying Capital back-to-back championships. –Pocatello broadcaster Scott Gross.
ISU football double overtime win vs. .U of Montana in 2003.—Former Bengal Jeff Davenport.
Not sure on exact numbers, but Lawrence Butler in his national scoring title season putting up over 40 points (he had 41), maybe 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead ISU to a 143-142 double overtime win over Tarkanian’s Runnin’ Rebels.—John G. Miller.
1990 Idaho High School basketball championships. Chris Frost’s first year as the head coach (at Highland). Pocatello High had been dominant all year, besting Highland twice in the regular season and twice in the district tournament. Mike Neves hit a half-court buzzer beater against Boise to set up a re-match with Pocatello for the championship…. Coach Frost implemented Dean Smith’s slow-down, incredibly boring four-corners offense, controlling the tempo and helping Highland win the state championship. – Earl Stoddart.
ISU-Montana football game with Sale Key, Emery Beckles, Mark Hetherington, Atari Callen, amongst others. A classic, fun game.—Douglas Barfuss.
Marsh Valley football team was one of the first high school teams to play in Holt. It was certainly a big thrill for our coaches, our team, our school, our fans and all of the Marsh Valley people for our team to play in Holt. This was all made possible at the last minute due to the great efforts of Coach Davey Muniz, Dubby Holt and Babe Caccia. I think the games we played were either a double- or triple-header.—Former Marsh Valley High School Coach David Treasure.
Malad played in triple headers. –Former Malad Coach Arne Jones.
Walking into Holt Arena to pick up my boys from an ISU game just in time to see the team pull off “the Globe of Death.” It was awesome! Almost every little league team tried to pull that same play off the following Saturday.—Laurie Udy Butler
2003 Beating Eastern Washington in double-overtime and then beating Montana in double-overtime two weeks later…Holt was rockin’. – Former Bengal receiver Brett Fowler.
Family Involvement in Constructing the Dome
My favorite memories are how proud my father, Laurie I. Thorne, was to have been granted the bid for the steel beams which have held the structure a lot for the past 55 years or so. The blueprints were in his home office and we knew it was a monumental undertaking.—Rebecca A. Thorne-Ferrel.
The land that Holt sits on used to be a small plane airport. I lived on 18th until Holt was built.—Joan Reed.
Graduations
My favorite memories of Holt Arena were (1) My university commencement, 1977; and (2) my dad, Chilton Phoenix, being recognized as the Barts Award recipient in 1991. ---Scott Phoenix
It’s a personal memory and not sports related but commencement – my commencement. Didn’t want to “participate,” my mom made me. She was proud of me, but looking back now, glad I did… It was the end of the blood, sweat and tears. That chapter was done and time to start the next. –Brenda Anderegg.
Witnessing my wife receiving her BA degree and my daughter receiving her MPT.—Walt Sato.
My kids’ high school graduations and watching my son’s Highland High football games there, especially his senior year when they won the state championship.—Sheila Stewart Guchess.
My kids’ high school graduations.—Gina Miller.
Graduation when I received my business degree.—Janet. C. Anderson.
A Broad Mix of Memories
Too many Poky vs. Highland games to count… all the home games during Herb Ball. Destroying U of I a couple of years ago. Boys II Men concert. Basically every home game during the 2001-2003 football season was a blast.—Cameron Hicks.
Oh my gosh…so much! The concerts, rodeo, spring fairs, Chrome in the Dome, monster trucks, high school football, band practice, high school graduation, Simplot Games, and of course, ISU football games. I love gatherings that bring the community together.—Princess Porter.
It’s hard to choose one…I’d say Garth Brooks concerts when I was 8 years old, all the rodeos back in the 90s, and local high school football (Poky vs. Highland). –Anonymous.
I love the history of Holt Arena. I wish I could go back in time and experience it in its heyday. So many legends.—Jim Parker.
I raised my two boys in the dome and love all the memories. Both my sons played football there from little league to the state championship. My father and husband played college ball for ISU. When my grandfather retired, he worked for ISU in the dome. We have attended ISU games and local high school events, concerts, spring fair, camps and so much more. My husband coached high school football for 30
years and games were in the dome. Feels like I’ve lived half my life in that place.—Jennifer Mattson Mariani, wife of former ISU quarterback and Pocatello and Highland football coach Gino Mariani.
It's hard to choose just one…I’d say Garth Brooks concert when I was 8 years old, all the rodeos back in the 90s and local high school football games (Poky vs. Highland).—Kristin Bright Johnson.
Personal Involvement
On the field refereeing high school football playoffs!—Darrell Hatfield, former high school football official.
2003-2004—Playing high school football and beating Sandpoint for a state title. That crowd/media turnout was insane. Honorable mention: The Red Neck Nationals and allowing professional wrestling to be there.—Bobby Sanders.
My mom worked there and my favorites were concerts and going there and helping her clean sometimes after concerts. Lots of memories in that building.---Tammi Cronin Packer.
Watching my won win three individual state wrestling titles…the roaring and echoes of his coaches, teammates and the community cheering for him.—Andrea Potter Norman.
Having to be there at 6:30 a.m. for marching band practice.---Andrew McGrory.
Early morning marching band practice (HHS). Then learning the formations on the turf and competing in band competitions. Also playing in pep band at football games. Miss those days. –Jeanette Edwards.
Wrestling in the high school state championships my senior year at Poky. – Adam Dean Velasquez.
Growing up it was the Minidome. My parents were Bengal Boosters until late 2006. –Susan Obray.
Early morning drill team practice all school for Veterans Day performance. Favorite performance.—Tracy Gwen Silva.
Climbing over the top (of the Dome). –Chuck Bissey.
Bengal Buddies/Knothole Gang. ISU used to have a program for children…where prior to the season, you went to a mini-camp, got a T-shirt, signed ball and poster. Then, at each game, we’d get our T-shirt and sit as a group behind the west end zone in the north corner for football, and behind the west side hoop for basketball. At halftime they’d bring us a soda and popcorn. My folks sat in their seats enjoying the game, and we felt like VIPs. – Earl Stoddart.
The ice cream during the Bengal football and basketball games. – Chantel Chacon.
Concerts/Entertainment/Special Events
The Dodge National Circuit Final Rodeo every year for my birthday as a kid I went.—Travis Skinner.
The rodeos with grandma and then working in there last summer as a fire watch and exploring every nook and cranny. –Meieli McNee.
Concerts. My very first concert. Rush and Uriah Heap in the 70s when it was the Minidome!—Susan Peterson.
Rick Springfield and Quarterflash concert back in the day with my Aunt Barb!—Krissy Bortz Stoker.
When it was called Minidome and Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo. –Ray Hubbard.
Paramore and Jimmy Eat World concert.—Loren Skinner.
My very first concert was at Holt Arena, I saw Van Halen with Sammy Hagar.—Sherry Archuleta.
Bob Dylan.—Karen Mason.
My brother Mike Hitesman and a group of other kids were the first to participate in it – at a Special Olympics. –Walt Farmer.
Chrome in the Dome and monster trucks and concerts way back when that’s when it was all rocking and happening.—Johnnyj Frasure.
Van Halen. – Nick Bernard.
The Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo. – Roxanne Ozburn Mussulman.
The Bob Dylan Concert and several graduation ceremonies. – Marna Sorensen.
When the streaker ran across the stage at one of the concerts! It could been BTO, Three Dog Night or the Guess Who. I can’t remember which one.—Margaret Facer.
Concerts. –Trina Smith.
All of the concerts.—Stefani Hobbs.
I went to so many concerts in the 90s. Holt Arena had the best. Boys to Men, Alan Jackson, Garth, Vince Gill. You name it, they came.—Anonymous.
The Moody Blues Concert back in 94.—Nathan Antelope.
Van Halen Concert, believe it was 1984.—Raymond Betty.
The high school marching band competitions!—Margaret Facer.
Reba, the Carpenters, Alan Jackson, Pablo Cruise, Garth – many great concerts.—Anne Marie Anthony.
Dodge National Rodeo—Matt Borg.
Van Halen—Nick Bernard.
Bob Dylan—Karen Mason.
When they had the Special Olympics there.—Pauline A. Burkman.
Seeing Jimmy Eat World and Paramore there. Also games and dancing at halftime. –Krista Still.
My very first concert when I was young. It was Clint Black.—Levi Smith.
I remember seeing the Bolshoi Ballet there, CATS, Clint Black. I miss the spring flings when all the schools’ bands/cheer/dance teams got to perform together at Holt. – Stephanie Ann Dixon.
I was at the concert that ended all rock concerts in Pocatello, the Van Halen 5150 concert in October, 1986. I was 16 years old, on the turf amidst the chaos of flying whiskey bottles hitting other concert-goers and more than a dozen ambulance calls for other miscellaneous reasons.—Erique Von Warth.
Concerts, football, rodeo.—Dee Burwell.
Miss rock and rolls concerts!—Mike Crist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.