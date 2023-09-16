Editor's Note: This story is part of the Idaho State Journal's series celebrating the completion of the massive renovation project at Holt Arena.
One of the great regrets in my life is never having stuck a recorder in front of Milton W. “Dubby” Holt when the former Idaho State athlete, coach and athletic director was telling a story. Dubby had a million of ‘em, and of course, that requires having a million interesting life experiences. I’ve never met anyone who had more than Dubby.
In his later years, he’d hunker down in his University Neighborhood home, pour himself a Scotch, those blue eyes twinkling under that bald dome, and, kind of like former great Dodger announcer Vince Sculley, “invite you in” for story time. They were always worth listening to.
Dubby, at the age of 21, arrived in Pocatello in 1936, having hitchhiked from his native California along with a friend to attend Bill “Tuffy” Reynolds’ wedding. Holt and his fellow traveler, Otto Tronowsky, were introduced to then-University of Idaho-Southern Branch football and basketball coach Guy Wicks. This being about 100 years before Name, Image and Likeness, the recruiting process was a little bit different in those days. Wicks promised both Holt and Tronowsky a place to live and a job if they stuck around Pocatello as athletes, which they did.
In return, Holt got a room at the Elks Lodge and a job at a local brewery. Thus began a Hall of Fame relationship with U of I Southern Branch/Idaho State College/Idaho State University that lives on today in the form of Holt Arena.
So who was this guy whose name now adorns what is still referred to by some long-time locals as “the Minidome?”
Holt was already a pretty accomplished athlete before he arrived in Pocatello. Back in the days before the NCAA bird dogged transcripts and athletic eligibility, Holt had competed in football and track at two other institutions – Temple, where he played football under the legendary Glenn “Pop” Warner, and Fresno State University, where he was the Far West Conference and Pacific Coast AAU sprint champion in track.
He had some legendary sprint duels with the great Jesse Owens, barely losing to him in the 100-yard dash at the Drake Relays in 1935. Holt and Owens competed against each other several times leading up to Owens winning four gold medals in the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. Holt reportedly battled Owens to a dead heat in the NCAA semifinals in 1935, but missed out on a chance to join Owens in the 1936 Olympics when he tore his Achilles tendon in a race.
Once he arrived in Pocatello, Holt put his athletic prowess on full display, setting a school record with an 88-yard punt return, and running for 70- and 80-yard touchdowns from scrimmage for the Bengal football team. He also shattered school records in the 100-yard dash (9.5 seconds ) and the broad jump (22 feet, 81/2 inches).
Then World War II and military service called for Holt, as it did for most able-bodied men during the 1940s. After he returned from serving three years in the Navy at a base in New Jersey, Holt was hired back at the Southern Branch as track coach, assistant football coach and head of intramural sports. Later, Holt added the sports of boxing and swimming to his coaching resume – even though he’d never boxed and couldn’t swim.
“I’ve heard a lot of stories about Dubby as a coach,” said former ISU Sports Information Director Glenn Alford, who was one of Holt’s first hires when he later became athletic director. “He had given up coaching when I got here, to become athletic director. But I’d heard stories about him coaching the swimming team here, and he can’t swim. When they won the conference championship, he told them to throw him into the shallow end of the pool, because he’d drown if he went in the deep end.
“A coach can coach, you know?” said Alford.
And Holt could coach. After assuming the job as boxing coach, Holt’s teams won several regional boxing tournaments, produced NCAA champions and Olympic boxers, captured two national titles, and, to top it all off, Holt was named coach of the U.S. Olympic boxing team that competed in Melbourne, Australia in 1956.
The Southern Branch had become Idaho State College by the 1950s, and Holt’s ISC boxing teams filled first Pocatello High School gym, and then the newly-constructed Reed Gym on Saturday nights. Holt would don a tuxedo as top boxers like Spider Webb, Ed Sanders, Paddy Garver and Mike McMurtry entertained the local fans gathered for home matches.
Unfortunately, by the end of the decade, NCAA boxing was on its last legs. Gambling scandals and the violent image of the sport, reinforced by the death of a collegiate competitor, caused the NCAA to drop boxing as one of its sanctioned sports.
Holt continued to shine as a coach, however, in another venue—on the track. First as a member of the Rocky Mountain Conference, then in the fledgling Big Sky Conference, Holt’s track teams won 13 straight conference titles, including the first four sponsored by the Big Sky, from 1964-1967. He also coached ISU teams to Big Sky Conference cross country championships in 1963 and 1965.
“When I got here, I read a biography (of Holt)…, and I read that when ISU was in the Rocky Mountain Conference, his track teams never lost a dual meet,” said Alford. “That’s pretty hard to believe. I don’t believe they lost any dual meets in the three or four years they were in the Big Sky Conference, and he was the track coach.”
Holt was still coaching the Bengal track team in 1963, when two important developments occurred –Idaho State College became Idaho State University, and the Big Sky Conference was founded. While Big Sky official documents credit Spokesman Review sports writer Harry Missildine with coming up with the name for the new league, both Holt and long-time ISU trainer Phil Luckey insisted it was Holt who first came up with the idea. In ISU’s “Centennial Chronicle,” Luckey said the ISU cross country team was crossing over Lolo Pass into Montana for a meet in 1963, when Holt noticed the sign, “Welcome to Big Sky Country.” According to Luckey, Holt mentioned at the time that would be a great name for the new league, and recommended it to league officials when they first met in Spokane. But Missildine was given credit for the idea after writing about it in a subsequent column.
A few years later, ISU athletic director John Vesser retired and Holt replaced him. Long-time Holt Arena Director George Casper spent a lot of time with Holt in his later years, and he was most taken by one specific quality the old Irishman displayed – from athlete to coach to administrator, he was always prepared.
“During my conversations with him, he was always teaching me and telling me about some of the (competing as an athlete) he did, or some of the coaching he did, and how it related to the business world,” said Casper, who has been associated with Holt Arena, off-and-on, for 40 years. “…I’ll never forget, he always wanted the athletes to be prepared and physically trained. I’ve heard all these people say he would make them run out to Ross Park and back, and that was what he was. He was always very kind, but the preparation – it was like, ‘if you’re prepared, you’ll have good results.’ That’s the thing I’ll always remember about him.”
Holt’s thirty-something years of competing and coaching had apparently prepared him well for his next adventure as athletic director. According to Alford, Holt was the right man at the right time, and he made a career of hiring the right person at the right time.
“Let’s talk about his first three hires,” said Alford. “Phil Luckey was the trainer for, what, 40 years? (Actually 43). Tom Jewell was the most successful wrestling coach in the league’s history. I was sports information director for 31 years. Either on the basis of longevity or success, those are three pretty good hires.”
They were followed shortly thereafter by the hire of Ed Cavanaugh as football coach, after Holt dismissed Leo McKillip, who went 1-9 in his last season.
“Ed Cavanaugh was an offensive genius and a great offensive line coach,” Alford recalled. “…Cavanaugh had a 150-pound wide receiver named Ed Bell that McKillip wouldn’t play because he didn’t know what to do with him. Well, Cavanaugh knew exactly what to do with him: give him the damn ball.”
Bell went on to break all sorts of ISU receiving records on his way to an NFL career catching passes from Joe Namath with the Jets. Cavanaugh, meanwhile, was revolutionizing offense in an era where the most successful programs were still running the “three yards and a cloud of dust” scheme.
“We opened the Dome with Jerry Dunne at quarterback – Ed (Bell) had graduated by then, but we were still throwing the ball and we were fun to watch,” Alford noted. “And we hung 64 (points) on UNLV in our first game in the Dome, which set the tone. He was the right coach at the right time for opening a new facility in which the passing game could be maximized. And we maximized the heck out of it.”
Holt later made two other hires that turned out pretty well—he elevated his assistant Bob Beaton to head track coach. Beaton’s teams continued ISU’s track dominance in the Big Sky Conference. And Holt brought in a junior college basketball coach from California named Jim Killingsworth, who went on to lead ISU to a monumental upset of UCLA and a berth in the NCAA Final Eight in 1977.
Great hires for their time, but Dubby Holt’s legacy a half century later remains the ASISU Minidome.
Ah, the Dome. When Holt and ISU President William “Bud” Davis first broached the idea of building a covered stadium on campus in the late 1960s, incredulity was the response of the day. Larry Hovey, a sports columnist at the Twin Falls Times-News, wrote, “Our first reaction was, as you can imagine, one of speechlessness. But we are now prepared to discuss what we consider to be one of the silliest situations that’s hit the area in a long time. Whoever came up with that idea can lay claim to the idiot of the year award.”
Luckey, the longtime ISU trainer, was in the room when the idea was first birthed. It was in a hotel room in Tulsa in 1967, where ISU was preparing to play a Saturday night football game. Also in the room with
Luckey and Holt was Ralph Clark, a construction engineer from Washington, whose son Joe was on the ISU football team.
“Dubby was complaining because we were playing at night and he said we can’t play at night because it’s too cold,” Luckey recalled in a recent interview. “So I’m sitting at the end of the bed, on the floor, and they’re talking, and he (Clark) says, ‘Why don’t you build a dome?’
“Dubby says, ‘What are you talking about?’ ” Luckey continued. “And (Clark) says, ‘We’ll build you a dome, like the Houston Astrodome.’
“So about two weeks later he comes out with this plan for the Minidome. It was just a giant spud cellar – that’s basically what it is – a giant spud cellar,” said Luckey.
It took a few years and a lot of cajoling to convince the powers that be – President Davis, the State Board of Education and finally the Associated Students of Idaho State University, who would pay the $2.8 million construction tab, to get on board. But Holt’s persistence and persuasiveness won the day.
The ASISU Minidome opened in 1970, and it was a huge hit. According to Alford, Saturday night football games became a must-see social event. Men wore suits, women got out their long dresses and heals and the Dome was the place to be and be seen.
As a track man, Holt also made the Dome a destination for the some of the world’s finest athletes. He worked with a company out of New Mexico to design a 220-yard curved board track that was so springy, it would catapult runners through the turns on their way to personal best times. Holt and Beaton used their connections to bring in top athletes with the promise of a chance to set world records on this fast indoor track. ISU indoor track meets averaged 8,000 fans during that first season, Alford recalled.
And the Dome was one of the most modern basketball facilities on the West Coast in the 1970s, leading ISU to host three first-round NCAA basketball tournament games.
Over time, the Dome also morphed into a multi-purpose facility that hosted top concert acts (everything from the Bolshoi Ballet to Van Halen), and other non-athletic events ranging from the National Circuit Finals Rodeo to monster truck exhibitions. The Dome became the preferred venue for hosting graduations for the local high schools as well as ISU. Outdoor and RV shows and spring market fairs attracted people to Pocatello from throughout southeastern Idaho. The Minidome had become a centerpiece for an entire region.
“The community just exploded after the dome was built,” Luckey recalled. “Boise was always the hub of the state until we got the dome. Then Idaho State became the hub. We started getting all the entertainers coming in. That’s when (the University of Idaho) decided, ‘We have to have one (domed stadium).’ That’s when Boise State built a new stadium, too. We started the whole thing.”
Holt retired as athletic director in 1978, replaced by his long-time friend and coaching contemporary Babe Caccia. Holt and his beloved bride Jackie continued to be important contributors to the community when they weren’t escaping to California for their winter golf soirees. They settled in Pocatello when Jackie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Dubby went to her care facility to visit her every day until she passed in 1997, after 52 years of marriage. The Holts had no children, but Dubby was like a father to Alford.
“When I moved to Pocatello in 1967, there had been no father in my life,” Alford said. “My father and mother were divorced when I was 3, he died when I was 8. He wasn’t much of a presence in my life. It evolved that Dubby and Babe Caccia became, in effect, my fathers. They were my role models, basically taught me how to be a man.
“They both were very ethical and had a strong work ethic,” Alford continued. “They both led by giving somebody something to do and then getting out of their way and letting them do it.”
In 1988, in response to a campaign led by a number of local boosters, ISU decided to rename the Minidome “Holt Arena.” Holt has been elected to the Idaho State Athletic Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, the Idaho Hall of Fame and, in 2019, as a member of the inaugural class of the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame.
Milton W. “Dubby” Holt passed away in 2007, at the age of 92. A plaque in his honor stands under the sign leading into the Holt Arena parking lot.
Over the years, Holt watched with some degree of angst as tons of dirt were hauled into the dome for the rodeos, and diesel fumes filled the ventilation system from monster truck exhibitions. The original multi-colored Dome seats, which were glued into place because ISU couldn’t afford seats with legs on them, became a symbol of the neglect that aged the facility over its first half-century.
But two years ago, under the leadership of ISU President Kevin Satterlee and Athletic Director Pauline Thiros, ISU announced it was partnering with ICCU Credit Union on a $20 million renovation of Holt Arena. The first, and most visible, project was to strip out the old multi-colored seats and replace them with more comfortable chairs colored in Bengal black and orange.
As time has progressed, Holt has evolved from events like concerts, rodeos and monster trucks, and moved back to its original purpose as primarily an ISU athletic event center. Thiros recently announced that football games will move back to a 4 p.m. start, at least a little closer to Holt’s original concept of playing night games than the recent early afternoon starting times.
“We had two people in the right place at the right time, and for whatever reasons they were put in a position where they could affect positive change,” said Alford of Satterlee and Thiros. “And they did.”
Just as Dubby Holt was the right person at the right time to conceive and create a facility that has been a gathering place for ISU, Pocatello and Southeastern Idaho for half a century.
