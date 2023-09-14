Bengals practice

Idaho State players participate in Tuesday's practice at the newly renovated Holt Arena in preparation for Saturday's game against Northern Iowa.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

There are a lot of bromides in football, but one that is indisputable is this: if you can’t stop the run, you’re probably not going to win many football games. Which takes us to Idaho State’s defense, which has given up 684 yards rushing in its first two games of the season, including 9 touchdowns and an average gain of 7.8 yards per carry. The Bengals hung in with San Diego State in its opener, despite giving up over 300 yards rushing, but Utah State put up 78 points, including five rushing touchdowns, in a second-game blowout.

After the Bengal coaching staff got a good look at the Utah State film over the weekend, it was fair to ask: What is not working for ISU’s run defense? Is it mental mistakes, or physical mismatches?

Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in Southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.