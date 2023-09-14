There are a lot of bromides in football, but one that is indisputable is this: if you can’t stop the run, you’re probably not going to win many football games. Which takes us to Idaho State’s defense, which has given up 684 yards rushing in its first two games of the season, including 9 touchdowns and an average gain of 7.8 yards per carry. The Bengals hung in with San Diego State in its opener, despite giving up over 300 yards rushing, but Utah State put up 78 points, including five rushing touchdowns, in a second-game blowout.
After the Bengal coaching staff got a good look at the Utah State film over the weekend, it was fair to ask: What is not working for ISU’s run defense? Is it mental mistakes, or physical mismatches?
“I’d say it’s a lot of both,” said Bengal Head Coach Cody Hawkins. “Mentally, not from the standpoint they don’t know what to do… We got smart kids and I think our coaches are doing a good job, but it’s just, hey, you got a freshman out there and I know it’s hard when they’re going fast and the formation is to the boundary, it’s tempting to look inside – but you can’t look inside. You gotta keep your eyes on your man.”
Good eyes, good feet, good hands. That’s the mantra for new ISU defensive coordinator Josh Runda, who brought his version of the 3-3-5 defense with him from Iowa State, where he was a quality control assistant the last two years.
That 3-3-5 scheme – which means having three down linemen, three linebackers, and five defensive backs – generated a good deal of curiosity a couple of seasons ago, when the Cyclones defense finished second in the Big 12 and ninth nationally in total defense, and only allowed two teams to compile 350 yards or more of offense in a game.
When Hawkins was looking to hire his first defensive coordinator last winter, he was attracted to Runda’s background as a defensive coordinator at the Division III level (at his alma mater, Bluffton College), and the fact that the 3-3-5 scheme he would bring from Iowa State would be fairly unique in the Big Sky – and might fit ISU’s recruiting profile better than a traditional 4-3 defense.
“He (Runda) has played and coached in a dynamic system that will allow our team to establish an identity on defense and play to the strength of the type of players we want to recruit,” Hawkins said when announcing Runda’s hiring.
Hawkins certainly hasn’t lost faith in that vision after two games against FBS caliber foes.
“I believe in what Runda is doing and I totally believe in him and in our leaders on defense,” Hawkins said during his weekly press conference Wednesday. “Hey, we’ve gotta get better, but six minutes of bad football is not indicative of what’s going to happen the entire season. And those backs from Utah State are really good. Really good.”
As he prepares his defense for Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa, Runda is looking forward to continuing to fill in the blanks on the strengths and weaknesses of a defense that features not one senior on the two-deeps.
“As a coaching staff, we’ve got to find out what we’re really good at,” said Runda during a recent post-practice sit-down. “We’ve got to put our guys in a position to be successful. As we continue to evaluate the tape, are our guys in the right spot, are they playing with good eyes, are they playing with good technique, are they running to the football? All the other stuff, we can correct, but those are the things that, when we evaluate our guys, we’re really looking for.”
So far, the players who passed those evaluations the best are nose guard Curtis Hill, who went down early with an injury against Utah State, defensive linemen Cortland Horton, David Rowe and Zack Conner, and defensive backs Tyler Bohanon, Mason Young and Calvin Pitcher.
The Bengal defense has certainly been an equal-opportunity proposition so far. ISU has 14 players with at least five tackles (safeties Pitcher and Young lead with 14 each), and 12 different players have contributed to ISU’s team total of 11 tackles for a loss. Three different players have accounted for the Bengals’ three sacks.
Under Runda’s defensive scheme, at the snap of the football, the defense should look largely the same every play, but it’s what evolves from there that Runda hopes will provide an advantage to his defense.
“I think the multiplicity of what you can do from our alignment, to me … that’s probably the biggest advantage to what we’re doing – is being able to structurally change some things on how you’re wanting to look,” said Runda.
The 3-3-5 does reduce the number of big bodies up front, and some may wonder if that contributes to the Bengals’ early difficulty in stopping the run. Runda, though, believes it’s not the scheme that’s the issue.
“We think, man, we can defend the run in it,” said Runda. “Based off our alignment, we feel like we can be aggressive in the run. You’re getting multiple looks out of it, which I think is good.”
Hawkins is certainly not ready to give up on the concept, either, although he notes the need for flexibility based on opponents. “Every game plan should revolve around who you’re playing – on both sides of the ball,” said Hawkins. “I mean, we’re playing with an odd front (on defense), but if we do get in a situation where we need to play with four d-linemen, I think we could do that. But we’re playing with five (defensive backs), because our DB group is some of the best in the conference. They’re legit.”
Over the years, coaches have told me that finding defensive linemen, particularly at the FCS level, is one of the toughest recruiting assignments. For that reason, some coaches have chosen to go with just a three-man front, whether that is paired with four linebackers, or five defensive backs.
Runda believes that there are good defensive linemen to be found in places like Salt Lake City and Boise, but he acknowledges you’re probably not going to land ready-made contributors out of high school at the FCS level.
“I don’t think there is an issue finding those guys,” Runda said, “but man the ones you’re going to get, you have to recruit ‘em, develop ‘em and you’re going to have to retain ‘em.”
Runda believes this Saturday’s matchup with a traditionally good Northern Iowa team will be a better barometer of where his defense stands than the two contests with FBS teams. Not that the Panthers offense won’t be a stern test.
“They’re going to be a good, fundamentally sound football team,” Runda said. “They’re always going to be good upfront. Their offensive line has been really good. Iowa State actually hired their OL coach this year, because of how good a job he’s done there. So they’ll be really big upfront, their running back is a big dude – 6-4, 230 pounds, so he’s a load. The quarterback is a really good player – he can make a lot of throws.”
Despite the early struggles in stopping the run, Runda says his defenders aren’t beaten down.
“I think for our guys, it was showing them the film in a productive way, a way of saying, ‘Here’s what we did really well, here’s some things we can certainly improve on, that we can fix,’ ” said Runda. “Let’s wash it, let’s move on to the next week. Let’s move on to Northern Iowa.
“Man getting into FCS play, it’ll be a great gauge for where we really are after this weekend,” Runda added. “It’s like I told our guys, these first two games, and even this third game, they’re not going to define us. They’re going to help shape us, and hopefully our guys will use it in that manner. I think there has been great energy this week in the way they are approaching the game.”
Hawkins’ stated goal in this, his first season as head coach, has been about the need to see improvement from week to week. We’ll see this week how much the Bengal run defense can improve.
