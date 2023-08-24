The 2023 Big Sky football season officially opens with five night games on August 31. The league again looks stacked with quality teams and players. Here is some news, notes, facts and factoids to get you ready for what should be another terrific year.
Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
Cal Poly (2-9 overall last season/1-7 Big Sky) The days of the triple-option offense by Cal Poly are long gone. In fact they led the BSC in passing yards last year but because the defense allowed 45 points per game, it didn’t matter much. This off season saw them bring in Paul Wulff, who knows his way around the league as the new head coach and he brought in transfer quarterback Sam Huard from the University of Washington but this figures to be another long season for the Mustangs.
Eastern Washington (3-8/2-6) The first losing season for the Eagles in 15 years was like a slap in the face to the program which was one of the elite squads in the league for a decade. The big reason was a porous defense that was second to last in the FCS nationally in total defense and third from last in scoring defense. Redshirt sophomore Kekoa Visperas figures to start at quarterback and he does have one offensive weapon in Efton Chism III.
Idaho (7-5/6-2) The Vandals have one of the best players in the league in quarterback Gevani McCoy who was the FCS national Freshman of the Year based on 2,719 yards passing and 27 touchdowns. He’s also got a pair of thousand-yard receivers in Hayden Hatten (16 TD’s) and Jermaine Jackson. They also brought in a bunch of transfers to help the defense…but…the schedule is an absolute killer with only four, that’s right, four home games and two games against FBS teams in Nevada and Cal-Berkley.
Idaho State (1-10/1-7) New head coach Cody Hawkins brings youth, enthusiasm and a mind for offensive football but he’s basically starting from scratch with a program on their third head coach in three years. Positions are up for grabs on both sides of the ball with the defense anchored by cornerback Josh Alford and safety Calvin Pitcher probably ahead of the offense in the early going. ISU is also one of only three teams in the BSC this year having to play a pair of FBS games as they are at San Diego State and Utah State. For ISU, being competitive and establishing a good culture is probably more important than wins and losses at this point in time.
Montana (8-5/4-4) Head coach Bobby Hauck needs only eight more wins to pass Jerome Souers as the all-time winningest coach in Big Sky history with 124 and he’s got a good chance to do it. He’s got talent on the offensive side of the football in receiver Junior Bergen and running backs Isiah Childs and Nick Ostmo. Defensively he’s got to replace a lot as three of the top four tacklers are gone but a soft early schedule could see the Grizz get off to a 5-0 start and have a ton of momentum.
Montana State (12-2/8-0) The preseason pick to win the league MSU is now the power in the Big Sky. Based around a brutal, punishing ground game that plays well regardless of the weather and guided by quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers the Bobcats rang up a league rushing record 4,366 yards. They are solid on both sides of the ball. One thing may trip them up if anything does…the schedule. The five road games they have are against some of the best teams in the nation… national champion South Dakota State along with Weber State, Sacramento State, Idaho and Montana. Whew!
Northern Arizona (3-8/2-6) So far the results haven’t been there for the Lumberjacks and they lost their starting quarterback as RJ Martinez transferred out. They do have some capable receivers returning in Coleman Owen and Hendrix Johnson but more than likely it’s going to be another year of development in Flagstaff.
Northern Colorado (3-8/2-6) This program has basically struggled since joining the BSC in 2006 but one of the smartest things they may have ever done happened this off season when they hired Ed Lamb as the new head coach replacing former Denver Bronco Ed McCaffrey. Lamb was an assistant at BYU but before that he was the head coach at Southern Utah and won the Big Sky in that role in 2015 as well as having multiple players drafted into the NFL. SUU always had a stout defense and that figures to be the anchor point for UNC moving forward led by linebacker David Hoage and safety Jordan Knapke.
Portland State (4-7/3-5) This may turn out to be the sleeper team in the conference as the Vikings have a good quarterback in Dante Chachere who can beat you throwing the ball or running it. Last year he threw for over 25-hundred yards and had 26 total touchdowns. PSU’s defense though, particularly on the front line, has to be rebuilt. Like Idaho and Idaho State they are having to play two games against FBS opponents in Oregon and Wyoming.
Sacramento State (12-1/8-0) In the last few seasons the Hornets have shown themselves to be a hard-nosed, very good football program even if those in the area pay little attention to them with Cal-Berkley and Stanford right down the road. New head coach Andy Thompson brought in South Dakota transfer Carson Camp to play quarterback. He has an all-American tight end target in Marshel Martin. But the big question for the Hornets is can new running back Marcus Fulcher take over as the lead back… remember last year Sac. State had a pair of thousand-yard rushers and averaged 243 yards on the ground per game.
UC-Davis (6-5/5-3) The loss of running back Ulonzo Gilliam is a very big deal but first-team all-BSC quarterback Miles Hastings returns. Davis’s defense also features an all-conference performer and leader at all three levels on the field in defensive end Zach Kennedy, linebacker Teddye Buchanan and safety Rex Conners and that can take a team a long way. On November 11, UCD comes to Pocatello to play ISU and it may be the first time, at least in Big Sky history, where the father (head coach Dan Hawkins) goes head-to-head against his son (head coach Cody Hawkins).
Weber State (10-3/6-2) Perhaps the most interesting team in the league. Weber’s philosophy was to play things close to the vest on offense, don’t make mistakes, have their defense force you into making mistakes and then take advantage to win close games. That has been very successful. But the rumblings out of Ogden are that winning games 20-17 is wearing thin on a fan base that wants more action. If the Wildcats decide to open things up could that backfire? We’ll find out. Weber’s defense has led the BSC in total defense and scoring defense in five of the last six years. Winston Reid, the league’s pre-season Defensive Player of the Year anchors that unit.
Games of the respective week:
Sept. 2: Butler at Montana
Sept. 9: Montana State at South Dakota State
Sept. 16: Northern Iowa at Idaho State
Sept. 23: Sacramento State at Idaho
Sept. 30: Portland State at Montana State
Oct. 7: Montana at UC-Davis
Oct. 14: UC-Davis at Weber State, Montana at Idaho
Oct. 21: Montana State at Sacramento State
Oct. 28: Montana State at Idaho
Nov. 4: Sacramento State at Montana
Nov. 11: Idaho at Weber State
Nov. 18: Montana State at Montana, Sacramento State at UC-Davis
Big Sky Conference Preseason Coaches Poll:
- Montana State
- UC-Davis
- Sacramento State
- Weber State
- Idaho
- Montana
- Eastern Washington
- Portland State
- Northern Arizona
- Northern Colorado
- Cal Poly
- Idaho State
