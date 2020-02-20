The Idaho State softball team fell 8-3 to Oregon State before taking a 2-1 victory over San Diego State on Thursday at the Mary Nutter Classic in Cathedral City, California.
ISU tallied 13 hits for the day. Isa Cargill, Emma Bordenkecher and Mailee Newman each went 3 for 7. Bordenkecher and Newman each hit a home run while bringing in a total of four RBIs for ISU. Morgan Hess had two hits and Kaylee Butterworth and Frankie Tago each singled.
"Overall we had a really good day," Bengals coach Cristal Brown said. "We are swinging the bat well and just need to keep our defense solid a full seven innings. We had a lot of focus and determination in that second game and we were able to get the win."
Oregon State 8, Idaho State 3
The Bengals put together eight hits, led by Newman and Bordenkecher each going 2 for 4 with a home run. Hess also recorded two hits in the game while Cargill and Tago each singled.
ISU committed four errors and left six runners on.
Newman homered down the left-field line to put the Bengals up 1-0 to start the game. ISU strengthened its lead, 2-0, in the top of the third after Cargill doubled early in the inning and was brought home by an RBI single from Newman.
The Beavers answered in the bottom of the third, taking a 4-2 lead after scoring four runs off of four hits and two ISU errors.
Three OSU singles and a run in the fourth called for a Bengal pitching change as Kiara Grover came in to relieve starter Kelsea Sweeney. A double followed by an error brought in three more runs for the Beavers, giving them an 8-2 advantage to end the inning.
Bordenkecher cut the lead to 8-3 in the fifth after a solo shot over the left-field fence, but the Bengals got no closer.
The loss went to Sweeney after giving up six earned runs on eight hits.
Idaho State 2, San Diego State 1
Idaho State totaled five hits, led by Cargill with two and one run scored. Bordenkecher, Newman and Butterworth all singled for ISU.
Neither team was able to get a run across until SDSU paired three hits with one ISU error to bring across one run in the fifth to lead ISU 1-0.
ISU forced a pitching change in the bottom of the fifth after the Aztecs gave up a walk and a single to start the inning. An SDSU error loaded the bases and a wild pitch brought in a run of the Bengals. Newman singled up the middle to bring in the go-ahead run that gave the Bengals a 2-1 victory.
Sweeney (3-5) earned the victory, giving up seven hits, one earned run and striking out a season-high six batters.
Up next:
Idaho State (4-10) continues the Mary Nutter Classic on Friday against Oregon and Long Beach State.