POCATELLO — Idaho State needed a big shot. Jared Stutzman was due.
After starting the game 0 for 6 from the floor, the senior made two clutch shots in crunch time, including a 3-pointer that gave ISU its first lead of the game.
The Vandals never regained it and Idaho State started Big Sky Conference play with a thrilling 62-60 win Saturday at Reed Gym.
Stutzman scored five of his six points in the final 6 minutes, 2 seconds. His 2-point jumper at the 6:02 mark got ISU within 48-44. His triple with 2:24 on the clock got the Bengals over the hump.
Trevon Allen’s layup with 21.8 seconds left made the score 58-57. Tarik Cool made two free throws to push it to 60-57, and Austin Smellie sealed the win with a layup off an Idaho turnover in the game’s closing seconds. Keyshaad Dixon added a 3 at the buzzer for Idaho.
The Bengals (4-6, 1-0) snapped a three-game losing streak and beat Idaho (4-8, 0-1) for the fourth time in a row.
Smellie led ISU in scoring with a career-high 21 points. He was 7 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line. Cool added 18 points and Chidi Udengwu matched Stutzman with six.
Idaho led 29-23 at halftime and stretched it to nine points with 13:20 left in the second. Smellie’s layup at 3:41 trimmed it to three, making it a one-possession game for the first time since 15:00 in the second.
ISU trailed 52-44 with 5:26 left and outscored the Vandals 18-8 the rest of the way. Saturday’s win is ISU’s first this season when trailing at halftime.
ISU was losing the rebounding margin for most of the game, but edged the Vandals 34-32, led by Udengwu’s 10 and Stutzman’s seven. The Bengals had lost the rebounding margin in three consecutive games after winning it in their first six games of the season.
Allen led Idaho with 18 points and six rebounds. Scott Blakney had 12 points.
Up next
Idaho State hosts Eastern Washington on Monday at Reed Gym.
IDAHO STATE 62, IDAHO 60
Idaho 29 31 — 60
Idaho State 23 39 — 62
Idaho — Garvin 5, Blakney 12, Thacker 5, Forrest 7, Allen 18, Dixon 3, Thiombane 5, Wilson 1, Fraser 4.
Idaho State — Maker 5, Smellie 21, Cool 18, Udengwu 6, Stutzman 6, Porter 4, Rushin 2.