Dorothy said it best in The Wizard of Oz, “There’s no place like home.” The Idaho State Bengals will finally get to experience that sentiment when they play Northern Iowa this Saturday afternoon at the refurbished Holt Arena. Kick-off is slated for 4 p.m.
Holt Arena’s renovations were officially finished and dedicated on Thursday with a press conference and that will play a major part in the game atmosphere Saturday. Fans who haven’t kept up with the two-year construction will be stunned at how much larger, brighter and cleaner the 50+ year facility looks.
But it’s what happens on the field that will play a bigger role and the home opener will not be easy. The Panthers play in the Missouri Valley Conference, the one league in America that can look the Big Sky in the eye and say, ‘We’re as good as you.’ In the pre-season poll UNI was picked for third and had 12 players selected for the league’s first, second or third team pre-season all-Conference teams.
UNI went 6-5 last year, a down year for a program that traditionally has made the FCS post season tournament. This is the fourth all-time meeting with Northern Iowa having won all three previous games, the last one being an old-fashioned slugfest in 2019, 13-9 in Cedar Falls.
So far this year Northern Iowa is 0-2 but that record is a little misleading. They opened the season up by losing at Iowa State out of the Big XII Conference then were beaten 34-17 last week by Weber State, one of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference. But UNI is having their issues no question.
Against Weber for example they had three interceptions, three lost fumbles, muffed a punt, and only ran for 46 yards. That’s not how you beat a nationally ranked FCS club. Head coach Mark Farley lamented the issues the Panthers were having at his weekly press conference Monday specifically talking about his inexperienced offensive line, inexperienced defensive secondary, lack of forced turnovers and sacks allowed.
“We’re not playing at the same level. We need to do some things that play to the strengths of our players,” he said.
They do have talent though, judging by the pre-season all-Conference selections, and some of that showed even in the loss to Weber State when they were only down 24-17 with eight minutes left. Quarterback Theo Day threw for 312 yards and has thrown a touchdown pass in a school record 24 straight games. Receiver Sergio Morancy caught five balls for 120 yards last Saturday and Ed Dearman had 12 tackles.
With the loss UNI dropped out of the STATS Top 25 FCS poll this week.
Given the areas of concern with the Panthers defensive secondary and the fact that ISU has thrown for over 300 yards in each of the first two games, that could be an area the Bengals could exploit and Farley knows it. “They’re throwing the ball on us now,” referring to any opponent, “and that’s all these guys (ISU) do.”
Idaho State meanwhile was blitzed and blown out at Utah State Saturday night 78-28, one of the worst losses in program history, and it was a surprise to many given how well the team played in the season opener at San Diego State.
Head coach Cody Hawkins, at his press conference Wednesday talked about the fall-out from the loss and what he told the team afterwards.
“With the exception of six of the most horrendous minutes of football I’ve ever seen, we played against a good Mountain West team. I told them I don’t care if you lose by 17 or 700. The goal is to win the game and at some point you got to flush what the scoreboard says and get some reps.”
“We’ve got a lot of young guys who need experience and need to play. It doesn’t do us a lot of good just to go in there and run as fast as we can and take the check, we’ve got to get better.”
“I told the guys I love them and I appreciate them and that in life everybody wants to be the best but this entire year is about getting better and improving. I was proud of our guys and the way they played in the second half.”
Now as far as the Panthers Saturday Hawkins said this. “Theo Day is an outstanding player, the receiver, Sam Schnee who returns kicks is a crafty slot guy, the running back is a big dude. Personnel-wise they have seven guys at their positions that’s the best we’ve seen this year.”
“They are outstanding up front. They’ll want to play four studs on the field. Their defensive line is better than any we’ve played so far.”
“I have a ton of respect for Coach Farley. When they don’t go to the playoffs it’s a rare occasion.”
Having played two FBS teams means a nice check, which helps the athletic budget a lot, but there’s a price you have to pay and that comes in the form of injuries. Hawkins wouldn’t specifically name individuals but he admitted some guys are hurt.
“We’re pretty banged up; I’d love to get some of these guys back in the coming weeks. We’ll be thin in some areas but that’s not an excuse, we’ll battle with what we’ve got.”
The Bengals offensive line is the area probably of most concern, already three players are out from back in the spring who haven’t seen the field and at Utah State starting center Alex Ramirez got banged up and will be a game time decision Saturday.
From the Sidelines:
*ISU “Bengal Fest” is back starting two hours before kick-off at 2PM. This year it will be located outside of the north side of Holt Arena. Vendors will be on hand; there’ll be bounce houses for the kids fans and a variety of different foods you can buy.
*After two games, the Bengals rank third in the FCS in fewest penalties and penalty yards.
*The Bengal passing offense is ranked fifth in the FCS with an average 9.92 yards per completion rate.
*Christian Fredericksen is tied for first in the nation in touchdown receptions (3 TDs).
*Chedon James is fourth in the nation in receptions per game with eight.
*Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley is in his 18th season. He’s made the playoffs nine times with an overall record of 14-10. He’s also won seven conference championships.
*UNI famous alumni: Senator Chuck Grassley, college basketball coach Greg McDermott, former MLB pitcher Eddie Watt, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, NFL running back David Johnson.
