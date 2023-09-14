Dorothy said it best in The Wizard of Oz, “There’s no place like home.” The Idaho State Bengals will finally get to experience that sentiment when they play Northern Iowa this Saturday afternoon at the refurbished Holt Arena. Kick-off is slated for 4 p.m.

Holt Arena’s renovations were officially finished and dedicated on Thursday with a press conference and that will play a major part in the game atmosphere Saturday. Fans who haven’t kept up with the two-year construction will be stunned at how much larger, brighter and cleaner the 50+ year facility looks.

