The Idaho State men's tennis team beat Sacramento State 4-3 on Friday at Reed Gym.
“We are out there digging deep,” Idaho State sophomore Patrik Trhac said. “We are in the trenches. We don’t care who we play, we are going all out.”
It was Trhac’s double match with Gary Rendek that proved to be the deciding point of the match. Trhac and Rendek earned a 7-6 win over Louis Chabut and Hermont Legaspi.
“I felt like they were holding serve a lot easier than the other teams,” Idaho State interim coach Mark Rodel said. “The returns made the biggest difference. Pat’s returns were excellent. He made almost every single one and then they closed out after the return by shutting down the middle of the net. It was straight up classic doubles.”
ISU’s Fynn Lohse and Lukas Ridemar earned a 7-6 doubles win over Michael Vizcarra and Josh Snowden-Poole.
In singles play, Ridemar earned a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 win over Legaspi. Lohse beat Snowdon-Poole 6-4, 6-4. Trhac tallied a 6-3, 6-2 victory.
Idaho State plays at Idaho on March 7.