POCATELLO — Many fans have ducked out of Idaho State men’s basketball games early over the years.
Not Monday night.
The Bengals played one of their best all-around games of the season, beat preseason favorite Eastern Washington 75-69 at Reed Gym, and many fans in attendance stayed until well after the final buzzer to give the home team a standing ovation.
The Eagles (8-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) played in the conference tournament title game a season ago, were picked to win the league in the preseason coaches poll and entered the game leading Division I in scoring at 88.6 points per game.
The Bengals (5-6, 2-0) looked more like the favorites and enter 2020 tied for first place in the Big Sky standings.
“It’s not always been pretty these first two conference games, but we’ve fought and we’ve played extremely hard,” ISU coach Ryan Looney said postgame. “We’ve won the rebound margin in both of them and got ourselves in a position after the first week here where we’re 2-0 and in first place.”
Idaho State was led by Chier Maker’s career-high 24 points and Tarik Cool’s 22. They combined to score 26 points in the second half, including Cool’s 17 on 7-of-10 shooting.
Cool made a 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 46 seconds remaining to give ISU its largest lead of the game at 60-49, capping a stretch that saw the junior point guard score 11 of 14 points for the Bengals.
Maker hit the dagger in the game’s final minute, sinking a 3 from the corner to push ISU’s lead to 71-66 after EWU battled back.
Idaho State shot 58.7% for the game and a scintillating 70% (14 of 20) in the second half, including 11 of 12 over the final 12:37.
Including Saturday's win over Idaho, the Bengals are 27 of 45 (60%) from the floor in the second half in their first two conference games.
"They made some tough shots, but at the same time, we didn't execute and things to help the team be successful," Eagles coach Shantay Legans said in an EWU news release. "As coaches, we have to be better there. We did some things that were uncharacteristic of our team. Idaho State was ready to go and came out and played a terrific ballgame."
Idaho State trailed 20-14 early, before a 10-0 run swung the score the rest of the way. Jaxon Edelmayer made the go-ahead 3 with 7:43 to go in the first.
Although the Bengals never relinquished the lead, they had to weather several pushes from Eastern Washington.
EWU cut ISU’s seven-point halftime lead to two on three occasions early in the second half, before a 7-0 Bengals run pushed it to 10 at 57-47 with 5:30 remaining. Cool's 3 on ISU's next possession made the margin 11.
But the Eagles answered right back. An 8-0 spurt trimmed it to 60-57 with 3:25 in the game, and a layup made it 68-66 inside 50 seconds.
Maker’s corner 3 quickly pushed ISU's lead back up to five, and the Bengals closed out the win from there.
Maker finished 9 of 10 from the floor, adding seven rebounds. Two days prior against Idaho, Maker shot 2 for 11 and was held to five points. He made four 3s on Monday to lead ISU to 9 of 17 (52.9%) from the arc.
“I just let the offense come to me,” Maker said. “Thanks to my teammates for finding me. I had a rough shooting game last game. It was a bounce-back game for me.”
The 69 points are Eastern Washington's third-fewest this season. ISU slowed EWU's tempo and took away the 3-point line, where the Eagles have thrived this season, entering Monday's game averaging 10.3 treys per game.
Eastern went 6 for 24 from 3-point range Monday, scarred by a streak of eight consecutive misses that stretched nearly the entire second half.
The six 3s tie EWU's season-low.
"That was the biggest thing for us was just guarding the 3-point line and being ale to limit their transition buckets," Cool said. "We watched a lot of film on their transition game. They look to push and then they find shooters that are running to their spots."
Malik Porter added nine points off the bench for the Bengals. Jared Stutzman had eight points and a career-high 10 rebounds. ISU won the rebounding margin 37-30.
Eastern Washington was led by Kim Aiken’s 20 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Peatling, who set the Big Sky's single-game scoring record with 54 points earlier this season, added 19 points before fouling out. The Eagles attempted 65 shots to ISU’s 46, partly thanks to 20 ISU turnovers, but shot 41.5% overall and 9 of 17 on free throws.
Up next:
Idaho State plays Saturday at Sacramento State, followed by a home game Jan. 9 against Southern Utah.
"It's a big moment for us, obviously," Looney said of Monday's win. "We gained a ton of confidence tonight, but we've got 18 conference games left, too."