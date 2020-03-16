POCATELLO — A few hours before the first of four men's quarterfinal games was supposed to tip off at the Big Sky Conference basketball tournament in Boise on Thursday, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill, along with the presidents of the conference's universities, were confident they had nailed down a plan to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus that was forcing cancellations and closings throughout the sporting world.
The day before, the NBA had suspended operations after a Utah Jazz player — later revealed to be Rudy Gobert — tested positive for the virus. Earlier on Wednesday, the NCAA announced that March Madness would take place with no fans in the arenas.
The Big Sky's initial plan for Thursday's games was similar. Only essential personnel and a very limited number of fans — mostly family and close friends of players and coaches — would be allowed to attend, but the games would go on.
Then, over the course of a half-hour, as Wistrcill and the Big Sky scrambled to put their initial response into action, everything changed.
First, word came in that the Big Ten and American Athletic Conference had canceled their tournaments.
A few minutes later, it was the SEC and Big 12, and more conferences followed suit, the cancellations cascading down like dominoes.
At 9:45 a.m., the Big Sky had a plan for all four games scheduled that day to be played.
By 10:15, it was clear that was no longer possible.
"In the span of about 15 minutes, we went from describing exactly how we were going to manage the tournament with fans to our presidents having a discussion about canceling the tournament," Wistrcill said. "They ultimately decided that was the right thing to do, certainly with my support and the support of others, that at this point, we needed to cancel the tournament."
Minutes after that, the Big Sky was on the phone with the member schools' athletic directors, telling them to inform their teams — including the Idaho State men's team, which was supposed to play Montana at 8 p.m. that night — that the tournament was canceled.
ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros informed the Bengals men's basketball team of the news after they returned from their morning shootaround in preparation for Thursday night's game.
"It was disappointing obviously, and we feel for all of our students and fans and student-athletes who are probably missing out on a number of opportunities throughout the spring," Thiros said Thursday. "But it's in the interest of public health and it's responsible to proceed the way that we're proceeding."
Wistrcill detailed the Big Sky's decision-making process on a conference call with reporters Monday afternoon — four days after that tense morning — calling it "one of the most stunning turns of events in my 27-year career in college athletics."
"We went from the highest of highs to a lot of lows," Wistrcill said. "It really was a difficult time as we thought about our basketball teams and the seniors ... that didn't get a chance to ride out their tournament dreams.
"But obviously, the health and safety of everyone involved, including back on the campuses that all our student-athletes were heading back to, was more important than any game, any win or loss that was going to happen at the tournament."
According to Wistrcill, the conference's first plan to restrict fan access came after consultation with a doctor that the Big Sky hired for the tournament, as well as other medical professionals and the Idaho Board of Health.
At that point, no cases of the novel coronavirus had been officially recorded in Idaho. The first case in the state was confirmed a day later, on Friday, and as of Monday night, there were five confirmed cases.
"There were some presidents that wanted to play a couple of games and reassess it, because again, there were no cases in Idaho (at the time)," Wistrcill said. "So we felt like we were safe, but nonetheless, we had to look at the long-term here, for all of our fans, all the people involved coming from all these different states, and make the right decision.
"But I can tell you personally, I was really struggling with it inside, because I knew the impact that it had on our coaches and student-athletes who had worked so hard for that moment."
During the call Monday, Wistrcill also addressed a number of other issues relating to the coronavirus, including:
- The possible resumption of spring sports, which the Big Sky suspended but notably didn't cancel in an announcement late Thursday. Wistrcill expects the conference to stay in regular contact with university presidents and directors, but said that the earliest that the question of resuming spring sports will come up is likely around April 15.
"We're going to put together a conference call here in the next 24 to 48 hours with our presidents to talk about next steps," Wistrcill said. "One of those steps could be canceling all of spring, or it could be a limited spring schedule. Who knows what will be decided, but nothing will happen between today and April 15 as far as competition goes."
- Spring athletes recovering their lost year of eligibility. The NCAA announced Friday that athletes would not lose a year of eligibility due to spring seasons being canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. It's still unknown how the NCAA and member conferences plan to deal with the logistics, including potential roster size and financial aid issues, as well as whether the consideration will extend to winter sports athletes, many of whom had their postseasons wiped out by cancellations.
"That does certainly raise financial aid issues, scholarship issues, and team squad limits, all of those things that are going to be in play next year for spring sports," Wistrcill said. "But we are certainly in favor of providing opportunities to our student-athletes, especially those ones that never really had a chance to get their spring seasons started.
"We're in favor of getting a waiver for those student-athletes, if they choose to come back and compete. We want them to be able to do so."
- The Big Sky's efforts to mitigate the coronavirus while still holding the tournament early in the week.
"I think with the information we had, I think we handled it very well," Wistrcill said. "We had flyers posted all over the building, obviously had a lot of hand sanitizer. I think people were well-versed in the fact that this had the potential to be something very serious, even though it didn't seem real at the time. ... None of us are experts in this, but we had doctors that were advising us on how to best handle that at the time."
- Wistrcill also said that the induction ceremony for the Big Sky's initial Hall of Fame class, which was supposed to take place Saturday in Boise, has not been rescheduled as of now. Idaho State legends Jared Allen (football), Stacy Dragila (track and field) and Milton "Dubby" Holt (administration) were scheduled to be inducted along with the rest of the 14-member class, which was announced in December.