POCATELLO — Back-to-back runs in a wild fourth quarter ended with Cal Baptist back ahead of Idaho State, and the Lancers stayed there to knock off the Bengals 74-68 in a great low-major non-conference matchup Monday at Reed Gym.
In front of their biggest crowd of the year, the Bengals scored nine straight points early in the fourth quarter to take a 57-51 lead, but Cal Baptist, one of the top teams in the Western Athletic Conference, stormed back with a 16-4 stretch, going up 67-61 with under two minutes left.
A Dora Goles four-point play gave Idaho State some hope, but the Lancers (8-5) made their late-game free throws to send the Bengals (4-4) to their first home loss.
“We didn’t give up,” ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said.
“We didn’t play great in the first half, we didn’t shoot it great, but I thought we had great optimism, great energy. We tried to make it happen. We played really hard.”
The big crowd at Reed Gym for a non-conference doubleheader — the Idaho State men played UC Santa Barbara right after — was treated to a back-and-forth study in contrasts between Cal Baptist’s outside shooting and Idaho State’s interior strength.
The largest lead for either team was seven points. The game was tied after the first quarter, Idaho State led by two points at halftime, and it was tied after the third quarter again.
“I think it’s really good, in non-conference games, to have those close games so that we can learn from them,” said ISU guard Callie Bourne, who led all players with 20 points and 12 rebounds. “We’re going to learn so much from this game, and with it being such a close game, any little thing could have cost us. We’re going to work on it and get better for conference.”
Idaho State faced an interesting challenge from the jump with leading scorer Estefania Ors out with an injury.
Freshman Tomekia Whitman replaced Ors, ISU’s only senior, in the starting lineup, and had a block and a big offensive rebound in an all-action — but not all well-played — first quarter that ended 12-12. Whitman, making her first start, finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, tying her career-high marks in both categories.
“At first, I was a little nervous, because Estefi’s been a starter for so long,” Whitman said. “She definitely has some big shoes to fill. I just knew that I had to get out there and do whatever I could to help my teammates out. I was filled with emotions, but I knew that no matter what happened, I had to get out there and work hard for my team.”
That first quarter also established one of the storylines for the game as Idaho State blocked six shots — three by starting center Ellie Smith — in the first 10 minutes.
That interior dominance for the Bengals would continue throughout. Smith finished with a career-high five blocks and the Bengals had a season-high 11 rejections.
That carried over to the boards as well. Idaho State outrebounded Cal Baptist 49-38, including 23-8 on the offensive glass. Whitman, at 5-foot-10, had a jawdropping eight offensive rebounds herself.
“That’s always our goal, is to outrebound them and outwork them,” Whitman said. “All those offensive boards give us extra shot opportunities, and with those extra shots, it gives us time to slow things down and set ourselves up. ... We really outworked them on the boards because that’s what we wanted, we wanted those extra shots.”
That helped ISU keep things close despite a poor shooting night. With Ors out, the Bengals shot 25 of 75 from the field for 33.3%.
That included a lot of missed layups as well as struggles from outside.
ISU didn’t make its first 3-pointer until the 1:47 mark of the third quarter, when Bourne swished one from the right corner.
“We shot the ball pretty bad,” Sobolewski said. “There were definitely some nerves and jitters going on tonight. ... We missed quite a few bunnies around the basket, we missed a lot of layups.”
The game was tied 46-46 going into the fourth quarter. Bourne, Whitman and Diaba Konate had layups around a long 3-pointer by Goles to give the Bengals the lead, but Cal Baptist stuck with it.
A great take and and-1 by Lancers’ leading scorer Delacy Brown gave CBU a 62-61 lead with 3:45 left. After another Lancers layup, Brown made a 3-pointer from the left corner for a six-point lead with 2:44 to go.
Despite Goles’ big four-point play — the guard got into double figures for the third-straight game, scoring 10 points, and has made 12 of her last 17 3-point attempts — the Lancers had just enough left to hang on.
“We’re close, and then we have a a 30-second lapse, and they’re up by three or four,” Bourne said. “When it’s that close and that competitive, it’s hard to come back. We have to be more consistent.”
Bourne’s double-double was her third of the season. Her 20 points tied a career-high, and her 12 rebounds were a career-high. The sophomore has now scored in double figures in six straight games.
Konate, who set a new career-high last game with 13 points against Arizona State, bettered that mark again by dropping 16 against Cal Baptist. The redshirt freshman also had the highlight of the game, dropping a beautiful left-handed, behind-the-back assist to Whitman on a fast break in the third quarter.
“I knew she was going to pass it, but I was not expecting that pass,” Whitman laughed. “It took me by surprise, but I was like, okay. It was a nice pass though.”
Up next:
Idaho State plays its final non-conference game of the season Friday at Utah State.
CAL BAPTIST 74, IDAHO STATE 68
Cal Baptist 12 14 20 28 — 74
Idaho State 12 16 18 22 — 68
Cal Baptist — Brown 17, Olaeta 13, Ram 10, Afu 10, Palma 6, Wu 11, Einarsdottir 7.
Idaho State — Bourne 20, Konate 16, Whitman 12, Goles 10, Smith 4, Moore 4, Oltrogge 2.