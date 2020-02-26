POCATELLO — Chier Maker's road to Idaho State isn't ordinary, but when you learn more about him, it starts to make sense.
Thursday's game against Portland State will be Maker's last at Reed Gym as a Bengal. Soon after, his college basketball career — one that took him to three schools, and across the country and back — will come to an end.
But way before Maker ever moved to Oregon, then Florida, then Idaho, to play college basketball, he lived in three nations on Earth's Eastern Hemisphere. He fled his home country when he was 5 years old. His parents stayed there. He still rarely sees them.
Ever since, his goals have been making them proud, keeping the rest of his family safe and setting himself up for success.
Idaho State has played a part in that, another life experience for Maker to add to his extraordinary story.
"It's made me a man," Maker said. "Everything I do, I have people looking up to me. Everything I do, I don't take it for granted because I've got to provide for my family. I'm very fortunate to come to America and go to school for free."
***
Maker isn't a big fan of snow. He never saw it in South Sudan, Kenya or Australia.
He also grew up playing soccer, not basketball, and didn't speak English until he was 8.
That all changed once he left his war-torn homeland for Kenya, spent most of his adolescence in Australia and came to the U.S. for college.
Maker was 5 when he, his aunt and his uncle fled from what is now South Sudan for Kenya. Maker's parents stayed behind because, Maker said, his father's leadership role makes it difficult for him to leave the country.
Sudan, and subsequently South Sudan, have been embroiled in civil wars for most of the last 65 years, displacing millions of people.
"It was tough. Going to a different country is always tough, but people had no choice but to leave the situation," Maker said. "I was little. Everything that was going on, I didn't wrap my head around it. I was just going with the flow."
Maker spent three years in Kenya before leaving Africa altogether at age 8 and heading to Perth, Western Australia. There, Maker began to learn English.
But he didn't start taking basketball seriously until 2009, when he lived in Sydney, he said. He had always played soccer, but constant comments on his height — he now stands 6-foot-8 — and a family friend's journey to America to play college basketball helped sway Maker onto the hardwood.
It was a fruitful decision, as Maker eventually dominated for Sydney's Newington College. He averaged 28.5 points and 18.1 rebounds per game in his final season, drawing attention from multiple Division I programs in the U.S. He took recruiting visits to Grand Canyon University in Arizona and the University of Portland in Oregon before signing with Portland.
Maker's quick rise from basketball novice to Division I talent isn't surprising in hindsight. His cousin, Thon Maker, is playing his fifth NBA season and began his pro career shortly after Chier's redshirt freshman season at Portland.
Thon Maker also emigrated from Sudan to Perth and eventually settled in Sydney.
"I remember it was like yesterday, we used to go out every day and practice before he moved to America for high school," Chier said. "He came a long way. I started basketball before him. ... I'm so happy for him, the hard work that he put in, and it's motivation for me, as well. Who would have expected ... we came from a war-torn country and now he's in the NBA. It's an amazing journey."
Chier spent two seasons in Portland before transferring to Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth, Florida. He averaged 10.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in his lone season at Palm Beach State, earning first-team all-conference honors and the interest of then-ISU head coach Bill Evans.
Chier has been a mainstay in ISU's lineup the last two seasons as the only Bengal to start all 55 games. He also leads ISU in points (525), rebounds (346) and minutes (1,602) and is tied for the most 3-pointers made (85) during that span.
After Chier's ISU basketball career ends, he plans to graduate with a degree — something no one in his family has done.
Then, he hopes to play professional basketball in America or yet another new land.
"It would mean everything," Chier said of getting a college degree. "When I left my country, that was one of the priorities for my family: to get out of (South Sudan), go get an education, make sure you don't forget where you come from. It would mean everything to me."
Chier's winding journey to Pocatello hasn't always been easy, but he embraces all the people, places and experiences that have come with it.
He's even getting used to the snow.