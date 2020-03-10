BOISE -- The Big Sky Conference tournament is an opportunity for teams to finally find their best gear and hit reset after a long regular season.
Idaho State hopes to do both.
The Bengals (7-22) enter the postseason with optimism despite a trying recent few months that have featured injuries to key players, late-game blunders, a sudden change to the coaching staff and a 12-game losing streak.
No. 11-seed Idaho State opens the Big Sky tournament at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday against No. 6 Northern Arizona (16-13) at CenturyLink Arena.
"We're excited. The postseason's an opportunity for us to press the reset button," Bengals point guard Tarik Cool said Tuesday. "Everyone's 0-0. First one to win four games (wins the tournament). That's what we're focusing on. We're not worried about our record, we're just trying to prepare and go out there and give our best effort."
ISU ended its regular season with a three-game road trip, beating Weber State before falling at Eastern Washington and Idaho. The win over the Wildcats snapped a 12-game losing streak and renewed the Bengals' confidence, if not only temporarily.
The losses to EWU and the Vandals extended ISU's defensive downturn, which has progressively steepened as the season has waned.
Both teams made over 57% of their shots against ISU. Eastern scored 100 points and Idaho scored 80 -- both teams' season-high against Division I competition.
No Big Sky team shot 50% against ISU until Northern Colorado broke the seal, hitting 53.7% on Jan. 30.
In 10 games since, ISU's opponent has cleared 50% seven times.
ISU enters the conference tournament ranked last in the Big Sky in opponent field-goal percentage (48.8).
The biggest culprit has been ISU's lack of size in the post. Teams attack the paint and score at will during some stretches, making every defensive stop a small victory for the Bengals.
"Teams have a plan to try to exploit us in the paint," ISU head coach Ryan Looney said. "Our bigger players are going to have to step up and try to neutralize that. Recently, teams have been getting it in so easy and so deep in the paint, that it's been hard to bring any type of help. They can turn, catch and score immediately right over the top of us.
"It's definitely something that we talk about daily. We watch it on film over and over again. We know what we need to do to get better. We're simply going to have to step on the floor and make it happen."
On the other end of the floor, ISU's offense has turned a different direction.
The Bengals have made 50% or more of their shots in three of their last four games, scoring at least 76 points in all four -- more than their season average of 70.0 points per game.
ISU is also taking better care of the ball, averaging 8.7 turnovers per game in its last three, compared to its season average of 13.7.
"(Those) are huge things for us," Looney said.
PORTER STILL POURING IN POINTS
ISU's improved offensive numbers have been helped by Malik Porter continuing his hot end to the season.
The 6-foot-5 junior has scored 20-plus points in each of ISU's last three games, shooting a combined 64.3% from the floor.
He enters the postseason averaging 11.9 ppg overall this season, but put up 16.9 ppg over the second half of the year.
Porter is ISU's best low-post option on offense, using his bouncy athleticism to score over taller defenders. He made a Big Sky-best 57% of his field goals during conference play.
"He's a supreme athlete, so that really helps," Cool said. "He's been doing a good job with his back to the basket as well, showing teams that he's just not an athletic player, that he can play with his back to the basket and get a dump-in pass, make two strong moves and (shoot a) jump hook or a floater. He's done a great job and hopefully, he can have a repeat performance, because we're going to need him."
SCOUTING NAU
The Lumberjacks gave the Bengals two of their most entertaining games of the season.
ISU led the first meeting by 18 points in the second half, but had to survive NAU's comeback and won 71-67 in Flagstaff on Jan. 11.
In Pocatello, it was the Bengals who made the second-half rally, coming back after trailing by 13 points in the second. A few missed free throws, turnovers and defensive lapses in crunch time spoiled the effort, though, as NAU left Reed Gym with an 88-87 overtime win on Feb. 6.
ISU hasn't won a conference tournament game since 2009.
"We feel good about our matchup," Looney said. "One of the better nights we've had all year was at Northern Arizona in January, and I felt like we played, for most of the game, pretty well against them at home. We had to miss a couple free throws and give up a layup at the end of regulation to lose that one."
ISU shot well overall and from the 3-point line in both matchups, but so did NAU. The Lumberjacks rank second in the Big Sky with a 36.1% clip from the arc.
NAU is led by sophomore guard Cameron Shelton and his 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He scored six points in NAU's home loss to the Bengals, but led all scorers with 24 when the 'Jacks won in Pocatello.
"Shelton is the X-factor," Looney said. "There's some specific things we're going to try to do defensively against him that we didn't do a good job of at our place, so hopefully we can follow the scouting report and execute those tomorrow in the game."
Shelton was named third-team all-conference Tuesday, along with teammate Brooks DeBisschop. NAU's Bernie Andre was honorable mention.
PEATLING LEADS ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS
Eastern Washington senior Mason Peatling was named the Big Sky's MVP on Tuesday, when the league's all-conference teams and individual honors were announced.
Peatling averages 17.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Eagles, who won the regular-season championship and are the top seed for the tournament.
No ISU players were named to the all-conference teams.
2019-20 Big Sky Men's Basketball All-Conference Team
Most Valuable Player: Mason Peatling, Eastern Washington
Newcomer of the Year: Jubrile Belo, Montana State
Freshman of the Year: Derrick Carter-Hollinger, Montana
Defensive Player of the Year: Jonah Radebaugh, Northern Colorado
Top Reserve: Kai Edwards, Northern Colorado
Coach of the Year: Shantay Legans, Eastern Washington
FIRST TEAM
Name Position Class School
Mason Peatling, Forward, Senior, Eastern Washington
Sayeed Pridgett, Guard, Senior, Montana
Jonah Radebaugh, Guard, Senior, Northern Colorado
Harald Frey, Guard, Senior, Montana State
Holland Woods, Guard, Junior, Portland State
SECOND TEAM
Name Position Class School
Jacob Davison, Guard, Junior, Eastern Washington
Jerrick Harding, Guard, Senior, Weber State
Kendal Manuel, Guard, Senior, Montana
Trevon Allen, Guard, Senior, Idaho
Bodie Hume, Guard, Sophomore, Northern Colorado
THIRD TEAM
Name, Position, Class, School
Joshua Patton, Center, Senior, Sacramento State
Cameron Shelton, Guard, Sophomore, Northern Arizona
Kim Aiken Jr., Guard/Forward, Sophomore, Eastern Washington
Brooks DeBisschop, Forward, Senior, Northern Arizona
Jubrile Belo, Forward, Sophomore, Montana State
HONORABLE MENTION
Name Position Class School
Bernie Andre, Forward, Junior, Northern Arizona
Cameron Oluyitan, Guard/Forward, Senior, Southern Utah
Sal Nuhu, Center, Senior, Portland State
Cody John, Guard, Senior, Weber State
Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa, Guard, Senior, Sacramento State