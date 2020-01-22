POCATELLO — Ryan Looney isn’t used to losing four out of five.
It doesn’t happen often when you’ve won nearly 70 percent of the games that you’ve coached.
But that’s the reality facing the Idaho State men’s basketball team and its first-year head coach, who are 1-4 in their past five games and host league-leading Montana on Thursday.
The Bengals (6-10, 3-4 Big Sky Conference) are mired in their first major slump of the new year — nothing new for the program, but a point of frustration for Looney.
The 16th-year college head coach only has six seasons with 10 or more losses and just recently saw his career winning percentage dip to .699.
He also reached the apex of his career a season ago, when he took Point Loma Nazarene to the Division II national championship game. Because he’s turned other struggling programs around, he’s confident that the tough times won’t last at Idaho State. He’s sure that his system, philosophies and coaching staff — all of which are proven successes — will reach similar highs here.
That confidence also makes him pine for prominence in the present.
“I’m trying extremely hard every day to keep a positive attitude,” Looney said Tuesday.
Key injuries and a rejected transfer waiver have steepened this season’s slope to success.
Brayden Parker (foot), Daxton Carr (transfer) and Balint Mocsan (shoulder) are all out for the season, leaving ISU without three projected starters. Backup point guard Lyle Sutton (hand) is also out for at least a few weeks.
Mocsan, whose return was downgraded from probable to questionable to doubtful as the season wore on, made the decision last week to use his redshirt and sit out the rest of the season.
That put a temporary stop to the saga of ISU’s snowballing streak of bad breaks that Looney says is unlike anything he’s weathered before.
“This one is new for me in the sense of how much adversity we’ve faced,” Looney said. “I knew Year 1 was going to be extremely tough even if we kept everyone healthy ... but to add all of those things on top of it have made every day challenging.”
But Looney isn’t the only Bengal making the transition from a successful program to one under construction.
Associate head coach Jared Phay, guard Nico Aguirre and forward Malik Porter helped the College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team reach the junior college national championship game two seasons ago. Phay was CSI’s head coach at the time, Aguirre started the title game and Porter came off the bench.
All three were late additions to Idaho State as Looney scrambled to build a roster and hire a coaching staff upon being hired in April 2019.
Aguirre alluded to potential similarities between that team and this ISU squad, saying it took until late in the season for everything to start clicking.
“Eventually, when we got to the national tournament, we all got on the same page and we started playing together and toward the same goal,” Aguirre said. “That made it easy.”
“It’s been challenging (here) too, of course,” Aguirre continued. “We’re finding ways to get better every day, and we’re going to keep getting better. That’s our goal.”
Meanwhile, Joe White and Tarik Cool are fresh off a program turnaround.
White, one of ISU’s assistant coaches, and Cool, the team’s starting point guard, won a division championship and made it to the final four of their conference tournament last season with Lane Community College. The Titans finished last in their division standings one season earlier, and White — in his only season as Lane’s head coach — took the team to the top.
Cool, like Aguirre and Porter, is one of 10 new players on ISU’s roster.
“It was a special journey,” Cool said of last season at Lane. “The transition here has been similar, with a bunch of different guys coming from different schools and being able to buy in and mesh together and kind of gel. Coaches have done a good job of pushing us in that direction.”
Having that much recent success in one locker room will benefit Idaho State, Looney said.
It’s just a matter of time.
“Whether it’s coaches or players, it’s important to have a gym full of people that have experienced success and know what it takes to get there,” Looney said. “For us, that’s not always coming out on game day right now, but I definitely think — not just my own personal experiences, but coach Phay’s and we have some players that have experienced winning in the past — I think that definitely will help us in the future.”
SCOUTING MONTANA
The Grizzlies (10-8, 6-1 Big Sky) have won the last two regular-season and conference tournament championships and were voted to three-peat in the preseason media poll.
Montana lost four starters from last year’s championship team, including all-conference guards Ahmaad Rorie and Michael Oguine, but have restocked with first-team all-conference senior Sayeed Pridgett and senior Kendal Manuel, who was last season’s co-newcomer of the year and top reserve in the conference.
The Grizzlies come to Pocatello winners of three in a row and six of their last seven.
“I think they’re very good and I think they’ve slowly gotten a little bit better over the course of the whole season so far,” Looney said Tuesday.
Pridgett leads Montana in several key statistical categories, including points (18.7 per game), rebounds (7.6), assists (3.3), steals (1.8) and minutes (36.0).
In two career games in Pocatello, the 6-foot-5 guard is averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
“They probably have the Big Sky’s current most valuable player,” Looney said of Pridgett. “They’re doing a lot of good things to make sure he has the ball in the right spots. We’re going to have to be ready to defend that stuff.”
Idaho State hasn’t beaten Montana since 2009, losing the last 17 meetings by an average of 15.2 points.