Forty-three Idaho State University student-athletes achieved academic all-conference status, announced Tuesday by the Big Sky Conference.
To be eligible, a student-athlete must have met and/or exceeded the following minimum requirements: 1) Participated in at least half of the team's competitions; track and field student-athletes may be considered if they competed at the indoor conference championships; 2) Achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at the conclusion of the most recently completed term; 3) Completed at least one academic term at his/her current Big Sky institution.
The conference had a total of 481 student-athletes recognized for the winter season, the fourth-most in league history. It was the sixth-straight year with 400 or more honorees.
IDAHO STATE ACADEMIC ALL-CONFERENCE HONOREES
Men's basketball
Austin Smellie, so., finance; Jared Stutzman, sr., general studies
Women's basketball
Nuria Barrientos, so., management and marketing; Callie Bourne, so., sport management; Dora Goles, jr., psychology; Diaba Konate, fr., undeclared; Delaney Moore, jr., computer science; Ellie Smith, so., pre-radiographic science; Irene Vicente, jr., biological sciences/BMS
Men's track and field
Jesse Allen, sr., theater (2nd Bacc); Bryce Balenseifen, gr., MPE athletic administration; Harlan Benedict, so., undeclared; Garrett Condelario, jr., medical lab science; Adam Elorrieta, fr., undeclared; Markos Huerta, jr., finance and marketing; D'Artagnan Kilgore, so., exercise science; Dylan Mannion, fr., undeclared; Owen Mitchell, fr., undeclared; Cory Mullanix, sr., nursing; Joseph Petty, sr., physics; Tyler Valenzuela, fr., exercise science; Kodee Vining, jr., biological science/ECB
Women's track and field
Laura-Louise Alicke, so., civil engineering; Brooke Anger, jr., radiographic science; Meg Buxton, so., undeclared; Madison Cicierski, gr.; MPE athletic administration; Indi Gallagher, fr., undeclared; Alyssa Gorrell, jr., biological sciences/ECB; Kylie Greenwell, jr., visual communications; Shayla Henderson, sr., educational studies; Ashley Hutchinson, so., undeclared; Madi Kenyon, fr., undeclared; Louise Lallement, fr., undeclared; Haven Lambrite, fr., general studies; Mary Kate Marshall, so., undeclared; Kyndal Martin, fr. undeclared; Rachel McGovern, sr., political science; Ginger Nelson, jr., sports management; Molly Olsen, jr., elementary ed./ English; Kapri Orton, fr., undeclared; Ashley VanVleet-Sturgis, jr., nursing; Megan Treasure, fr., undeclared; Sarah Wilensky, fr., undeclared