Dustin Downey inherited an Idaho State women’s soccer program that had a combined record of 4-28-5 in the three seasons before he took over. So you can excuse him for looking deep for areas of growth, even after finishing his first season at the ISU helm 3-11-2.

“There hasn’t been a class that’s come through and stayed through,” Downey said of the almost perpetual turnover of recent ISU rosters. “I think we’re going to have some players return and help with regards to leadership, and just experience and culture. We’re really trying to grow the culture and I think that’s come a long way in terms of growth.”

 

