MOSCOW — Idaho Vandals coach Jon Newlee downplays his team’s matchups with Idaho State, but as time goes on and more chapters of the in-state series unfold, it’s hard to deny the status of the Bengals and Vandals as rivals.
Saturday’s edition at Idaho’s Memorial Gym all but affirmed it.
The Vandals rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit and used a dominant second half to snap ISU’s 14-game winning streak and hand the Bengals their first Big Sky Conference loss of the season, 73-56. ISU (15-2, 11-1) is still in first place after the loss, but third-place UI (12-6, 11-3) strengthened its chances of catching the Bengals for the regular-season championship with the win.
“We know how big of a game this is, especially this year,” said Vandals guard Gabi Harrington, who led all scorers with a season-high 25 points and added 12 rebounds. “They’ve been (at) the top of the league all year, undefeated, so to come here and get that win against them, split (the season series with) them, we want to win (the) regular season too, and now we have a shot at that.”
Harrington and Co. shut down ISU in the third and fourth quarters, flipping a game the Bengals controlled early on. ISU was outscored 43-16 and shot 7-of-30 (23.3%) in the second half, while the Vandals made 52.2% of their shots and were sharp from the free-throw line. Natalie Klinker’s layup with 8:26 to go in the fourth gave the Vandals a 52-50 lead — their first since the opening quarter — and it never swung back to the Bengals.
UI outscored ISU 25-6 in the fourth.
Bengals coach Seton Sobolewski attributed his team’s lackluster second half to fatigue and the Vandals’ marked edge at the foul line. ISU used most of its energy, Sobolewski implied, in Thursday’s back-and-forth 63-58 win in Moscow. The Bengals were also whistled for 19 fouls on Saturday, and UI converted 19 of 26 tries from the stripe — the final two coming with one second left in the fourth after Sobolewski was issued a technical foul and ejected. ISU was 7-for-11 on free throws.
“Idaho is a good team. They put a lot of pressure on you and you burn a lot of calories trying to keep up with them, with handoffs and screens and spreading the floor out and getting out on 3-point shooters,” Sobolewski said. “They really put you in a tough position where you have to work really, really hard to guard them. We had the legs, we had the ability in the first game, and then the second game, we couldn’t do it.”
The opposite was true in the first half. ISU found open pockets in UI’s defense and racked up 32 of its 40 points on 2-pointers — 20 in the paint and the rest on mid-range jump shots — and showcased its league-leading defense, holding UI to 32.4% from the floor and 4-of-17 (23.5%) on 3-pointers.
The Bengals scored 10 straight at one point in the second quarter, when they twice led by 12, and went to the locker room up 40-30.
The Vandals closed to within two points by the end of the third and kept that momentum rolling through the final 10 minutes.
While the final score may not evoke the feelings a rivalry typically does, the eight-quarter chess match Newlee and Sobolewski endured over two games in three days felt like a postseason matchup. Newlee’s up-tempo and 3-happy offenses going against Sobolewski’s physical defenses is always a spectacle, as the two are arguably the best current women’s basketball coaches in the Big Sky.
Plus, the Bengals and Vandals have been two of the most consistently competitive programs in the conference in recent years and can usually be penciled in to face each other in meaningful games in mid-March.
“We’ve just had some really good games with the Bengals — and big games, I feel like — in the last couple years,” Newlee said. “We’re starting to see them in big games now, and we have to respond.”
Diaba Konate led the way with 12 points and five boards for the Bengals, who lost the rebounding battle 41-38 and committed 12 turnovers to the Vandals’ 11. Dora Goles and Delaney Moore added 10 points apiece, and Callie Bourne chipped in nine points and 11 rebounds.
Bourne also made ISU’s only 3-pointer. The Bengals were 1-for-11 from deep, missing their last nine in a row.
ISU returns home briefly to host Montana State on Thursday before hitting the road to take on the Bobcats in Bozeman next Saturday. MSU has won eight games in a row and is currently in second place in the Big Sky standings — between ISU and UI.
“It’s going to be a mental and emotional thing for us to bounce back and come back from this, because we’re taking it kind of hard right now, me included,” Sobolewski said. “But we’ve got to see if we can get back into the right frame of mind for Montana State on Thursday.”