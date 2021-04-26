Idaho State women's basketball announced another addition for the 2021-22 season, forward Anaya Bernard. Bernard joins the Bengals from Duncanville HS in Dallas, Texas.
During her time at Duncanville, Bernard was named second-team All-District in 2020 and in 2021 was named to the District 11-6A first team.
"She's a little bit of a late bloomer, but she played on a very good high school team in Duncanville, which is right there around Dallas," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski told the Idaho State Journal. "She's a six-foot athlete that can play. She can defend, you know, two through four, maybe the five in certain situations. But her athleticism is really good and her length. She has other tools like her shot, her pull-up, the things she can do in transition, her ability to go to the basket. There's a great foundation there that we are just gonna develop."
Duncanville finished 28-3 in 2020-21, losing to eventual state champ DeSoto in the regional finals.
"I chose Idaho State for their great Health Science program and high-level women's basketball program," said Bernard.
Off the court, Bernard excelled as well, earning academic all-district in 2020 and 2021. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Bernard plans to major in Psychology at Idaho State.
"Anaya is down to earth," continued Sobolewski. "[She] has exceptional grades and comes from a great family."
Bernard and the Bengals women's basketball team return to action this fall to start the 2021-22 season.