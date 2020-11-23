The Idaho State women’s basketball team’s season opener has been canceled, according a press release from ISU sports information.
The game, originally scheduled for Wednesday at home against Montana Tech, was called off “due to COVID-related issues with the visiting team,” the release stated.
It will not be rescheduled.
Idaho State’s opener will now be Saturday against Utah State. That game will be at Reed Gym at 2 p.m.
As of Monday night, the ISU men’s opener, set for Wednesday at UC Santa Clara, was still on as scheduled.
Across the Big Sky Conference, the Southern Utah women and Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona men also announced the cancellation of their first games due to COVID-related issues.