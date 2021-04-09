Idaho State women's basketball players Estefania Ors and Dora Goles will return for the 2021-22 season, the school officially announced Friday.
Ors and Goles were both redshirt seniors in 2020-21. They're taking advantage of an NCAA rule, instituted because of the coronavirus pandemic, that gave every winter sport athlete an extra year of eligibility.
Ors, a graduate student from Altura, Spain, and Goles, a former junior college transfer from Split, Croatia, were two of the best players in the Big Sky Conference in 2020-21.
Goles was named first-team all-conference after leading the Bengals with 12.4 points per game. After transferring from Western Wyoming JC, Goles has been at ISU for four years. She missed the entirety of the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL, but has been ISU's leading scorer and received all-conference recognition in each of the last two years.
Ors was named the conference tournament MVP after scoring 21 points in the Bengals' 84-49 demolition of Idaho in the conference championship game. That added to a loaded trophy case for the Spaniard, who was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2016-17, Top Reserve in 2017-18, and honorable mention all-conference in 2018-19.
She missed most of the 2019-20 season with a knee injury, but returned to average 10.2 points per game, third on the team, in 2020-21.
Aside from giving them a chance to go for back-to-back conference titles and NCAA Tournament appearances, the extra year means that Ors and Goles will have an even bigger impact on Idaho State's career record books.
Ors is already first all-time in games played (125) and 3-pointers made (202), and has a chance to put those records out of sight. Although she's 940 points short of Natalie Doma's all-time record, she needs just 210 points to pass Andrea Lightfoot and move into second all-time.
She can do the same for field goals made, where she's 393 short of Doma but only needs 117 to pass Mandi Carver for second.
She's also second in career 3-point percentage (42.4%, just 0.2% behind Stefanie Pemper's record) and eighth in free-throw percentage (78.7%), and could move up those lists with a good season.
Despite playing just three years at ISU, Goles is already fifth in 3-pointers made (140), and needs 43 more to move past Lightfoot into second all-time behind Ors. Playing 24 games will put her in the top 10 all-time in that category. With 132 career steals, she needs just 10 to break into the top 10 in that stat, and matching her career-high of 64 thefts in a season would put her third all-time.
Moore opts not to return for extra year
ISU's other senior, Delaney Moore, won't join Ors and Goles in returning for an extra year on the court.
Instead, she'll be on the sidelines, where she plans to join the team as a graduate assistant.
The post player from Gilroy, California, never missed a game over her four years as a Bengal. Her 120 games played puts her fifth all-time at ISU.
After starting just two games in her first three seasons, she broke out as a senior in 2020-21, averaging a career-high 9.2 points per game and alternating starts with Ellie Smith.
She scored a career-high 25 points on Feb. 2 against Montana State.
Moore holds the record for career field-goal percentage at ISU with a mark of 55.6%.
Barring any transfers, Moore will be the only player not to return from an ISU team that went 22-4, won the Big Sky regular season and tournament championships, and earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the Bengals lost in the first round to Kentucky.
New contract on the way for Sobolewski
Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros told the Idaho State Journal on Friday that the university is working on a new contract for head women's basketball coach Seton Sobolewski after the Bengals' successful 2020-21 season.
The contract has gone to the Idaho Board of Education for approval, which is expected to be granted next week or the week after.
Sobolewski is three years into a five-year contract extension signed in August 2018. Per Idaho public records, he earned just under $120,000 in the most recent year of the contract.
In 13 years at Idaho State, Sobolewski has a record of 231-170, making him by far the winningest coach in program history.
He's taken the Bengals to two Big Sky tournament championships and NCAA Tournament appearances, in 2012 and 2021, and was named Big Sky Coach of the Year on both occasions.