The leader of Idaho State's most successful program is sticking around.
A five-year contract extension for ISU head woman's basketball coach Seton Sobolewski was approved Thursday, according to the university.
The extension runs through May 22, 2026.
Sobolewski's base pay in the first year of the extension will be $130,000, with annual salary increases of $6,000. There are also annual bonus opportunities totaling a maximum of $95,000, plus a $32,500 increase in the assistant coach salary pool.
The extension comes shortly after Sobolewski led the Bengals to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in school history. After winning the Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament championships, ISU lost 71-63 to Kentucky on March 21 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Idaho State finished the 2020-21 season 22-4, the best season in program history.
"Every aspect of Idaho State women's basketball is performing at an extremely high level under coach Sobolewski's leadership," Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros said in a statement released by the university. "We intend to continue investing in the infrastructure that yields success, and that certainly includes the staff. As one of the top-performing coaches in the Big Sky, Coach deserves to be compensated competitively, and I believe we have achieved that with this contract."
With a 231-170 record in his 13-year career at Idaho State, Sobolewski is by far the lonest-tenured and winningest coach in the program's history. The Bengals have won 20 games four times under Sobolewski — including three times in the last four years — and won the Big Sky tournament twice since he took over the program in 2008.
"My family and I are absolutely thrilled to be staying in Pocatello," Sobolewski said in a statement. "We love the life we have built here and the friendships we have made. I look forward to continuing our traditions and success on the court."