Make it a clean sweep this weekend, as neither of the Idaho State basketball teams will play their scheduled games against Southern Utah.
A day after the ISU men's games against the Thunderbirds were canceled due to COVID issues within the Southern Utah program, the women's team made a similar announcement.
The Bengals were scheduled to play two games at Southern Utah this week, on Thursday and Saturday. Both were canceled and, due to Big Sky Conference policy, cannot be rescheduled.
It becomes the first Big Sky series to be canceled this season for the women, whose next scheduled game is at home against Northwest Nazarene on Feb. 5.