ISU women’s basketball named the final member of its all-decade team for the 2010s on Thursday, adding Lindsey Reed to the 9-person squad.
The other players named to the team, who were announced over the course of the last two weeks, are Grace Kenyon, Kaela Oakes, Saylair Grandon, Freya Newton, Ashleigh Vella, Brooke Blair, Apiphany Woods and Chelsea Pickering.
To be eligible, a player must have played one year between 2010-11 and 2019-20.
Under head coach Seton Sobolewski, who is going into his 13th season as ISU’s coach, the Bengals went 183-131 in those 10 seasons, winning the Big Sky Conference tournament championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament in 2012. ISU also made the WNIT in 2013 and 2018.
The list of honorees includes four of ISU’s top 10 all-time scorers — Reed (fourth), Kenyon (fifth), Vella (seventh) and Pickering (10th) — plus Woods, who played just two years at ISU but ranks sixth in program history with 14 points per game.
Kenyon, Vella and Reed are among the top 10 rebounders in ISU history, and Kenyon and Oakes appear on the list for assists.