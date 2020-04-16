The Idaho State women's basketball team has announced the signing of Zoe Hutchings, Finley Garnett, Lili Bevao, and Mykah Anderson for the 2020-2021 season.
Zoe Hutchings, 6'3", F, Olympia, Wash., Montesano Jr. Sr. HS
Hutchings, who signed in November of last year, will join Idaho State after graduating from Montesano Jr. Sr. High School this spring. The 6-foot-3 forward earned two-time first team All-League honors her sophomore and junior years, adding on most improved honors as a sophomore and MVP her junior year. Hutchings was also a member of her high school volleyball team.
"Zoe is a player we feel can really help us in the post," said ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski. "She is innately physically and hard working."
This season, Hutchings again earned first-team all-Evergreen League and honorable mention all-state honors while averaging 16 points on 52% shooting and 8.5 rebounds per game. In the 2018-19 season, she broke the record for most points (100) scored in the district tournament with 105 in just four games, and also set a single-game career-high with 30 points.
"I love how (Pocatello) is a college town," Hutchings said. "I fell in love with the campus and the coaches. The players are so amazing and I saw myself living there for the next four years of my life."
Hutchings will major in Dental Hygiene at Idaho State.
Finley Garnett, 5'10", G, Huntington Beach, Calif., College of Southern Idaho
Garnett joins the Bengals after transferring from CSI. During her time as a Golden Eagle, the 5-foot-10 guard shot 42% from the field, 35% from three, and 70% from the free-throw line. This past season, she averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 boards with 2.0 offensive rebounds, along with 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game.
In high school, she earned first team all-Sunset League honors, a Most Inspiring Athlete Award, first team all-Orange Coast League honors, and the Daily Pilot Girls' Basketball Dream Team Player of the Year.
"Finley is cut from the same cloth as Kara Jenkins, Ash Vella, and Freya Newton," said Sobolewski. "She is someone that can do so many things to impact a game, but what sets her apart from the rest is her work ethic and mental approach."
With all of her athletic achievements, her academics have not fallen behind as she also earned several Scholar-Athlete awards.
"I chose ISU because I loved the team atmosphere and it felt like the best fit for me," said Garnett.
Garnett plans to continue her studies in Health Sciences during her time at Idaho State.
Aurelie "Lili" Bevao, 5'7", G, Reunion Island, France, Reedley College
Bevao, a Reunion Island, France native, comes to Idaho State as a transfer from Reedley College. The 5-foot-7 guard earned first team all-league honors in the Central Valley Conference during her time at Reedley.
"Lili is smart, talented, and an athletic guard," Sobolewski said. "She can really shoot the ball from deep and is a competitor in all parts of the game. With some work, she could be a really good player."
In her one season as a Tiger, she played in 21 games, averaging 15.6 points per game on 34% shooting from field goal range. She shot 33% from the 3-point arc, connecting on 74 3s, just over 3.5 per game. She also went 79% from the free-throw line while pulling in 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Her career-high at Reedley was 39 points.
"I chose Idaho State University because I think it is the best fit for me," said Bevao. "I am sure that it will be a good experience for me."
Bevao will continue her studies in Exercise Science at ISU.
Mykah Anderson, 5'7", G, Chandler, Ariz., Chandler HS
Anderson hails from Chandler, Arizona where she attended Chandler High School.
"Mykah has a chance to be a really good basketball player," said Sobolewski. "She has good athleticism, an outside shooting touch, and the ability to really get down and defend."
The 5-foot-7 guard earned first team all-conference and second team all-state during the 2019-2020 season, averaging 12 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.1 steals per game. Her junior year, she scored a career-high 46 points in a game, with 24 of them coming from 3-point shots. Anderson also competed in track and field during her high school career.
"I felt at home with the team and coaches," Anderson said. "And, I want to eventually pursue a degree in Pharmacy and I was really impressed with the College of Pharmacy here at ISU."
Anderson will major in Pharmaceutical Sciences at Idaho State.