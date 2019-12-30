The Idaho State women’s basketball team got its first Big Sky Conference win on Monday, snapping a four-game losing streak in comprehensive fashion by routing Eastern Washington 67-47 in Cheney, Washington.
The Bengals (4-6, 1-1 BSC) hit 4 of 5 3-pointers in the first quarter — getting one each from Dora Goles, Diaba Konate, Carsyn Boswell and Montana Oltrogge — while holding EWU (2-9, 1-1) to 26.7% percent shooting from the field to build a 22-8 lead after the first 10 minutes.
That included runs of 10-0 and 9-0.
The second quarter was more of the same. The Eagles shot even worse — 21.4% — and Idaho State pushed its lead to 37-16 at halftime, closing the half on an 8-0 run.
The second half was a formality from there.
Eastern Washington closed the gap to fewer than 20 points once in the final 20 minutes, on two free throws with just over a minute left in the third quarter, but Tomekia Whitman hit a deep 3 to close the period and push the lead back to 21.
Delaney Moore led Idaho State with a season-high 14 points, making 6 of 8 field goals and adding six rebounds. Whitman had 11 points, and Konate put together a well-rounded stat line with nine points, seven rebounds and a team-high five assists.
ISU outshot EWU 50% to 29.6%, and outrebounded the Eagles 41-27.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Idaho State, with none of the losses coming by more than eight points.
Up next:
ISU hosts Sacramento State at Reed Gym on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
IDAHO STATE 67, EASTERN WASHINGTON 47
Idaho State 22 15 15 15 — 67
Eastern Washington 8 8 15 16 — 47
Idaho State — Whitman 11, Goles 5, Bourne 6, Smith 7, Konate 9, Barrientos 3, Boswell 5, Moore 14, Oltrogge 3, Bell 4.
Eastern Washington — Newman 14, McDowell-White 3, Dick 3, Cravens 9, Kirscher 7, Reese 4, DePriest 5, Francis 2.