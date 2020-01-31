The Idaho State women's tennis team opened its 2020 home season in impressive fashion, sweeping Lewis-Clark State 7-0 on Friday evening in Reed Gym.
"I felt like they played pretty solid today," Idaho State coach Gretchen Maloney said. "I think a few of our girls were a little nervous because it was their first home match. Overall we played well and really consistent."
In doubles play, Hristina Cvetkovic and Megan Poe beat Begona Andres and Laura Diaz 6-1. Melissa Coburn and Madison Fenske beat Kyla Collier and Alexis Maison 6-4, and Viktoria Pavlovets and Adriene Pavek beat Lizzy Bremer and Sophie Uhlenkott 6-1.
In singles play, Cvetkovic earned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Diaz at No. 1 singles. Coburn beat Andres 6-2, 6-0 and Poe beat Laura Rosselli 6-2, 6-2.
Angela Walker earned a 6-1, 6-0 win over Maison. Pavek beat Uhlenkott, 6-2, 6-0, and Pavlovets earned a 6-3, 7-5 win over Collier.
"I liked the depth," Maloney said. "We were hitting the ball deep and consistently. It was putting a lot of pressure on them."
Idaho State hosts Colorado Mesa on Sunday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.