The Idaho State women's tennis team lost to Portland State 6-1 on Saturday morning at the Vancouver Tennis Center.
The lone Bengal win came when Alexandra Arkhipov beat Lotti Meszaros 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).
Melissa Coburn lost 3-6, 5-7 to Jacinta Milenkosi. Megan Poe lost 4-6, 4-6 to Nina Nikitovic and Angela Walker lost 2-6, 4-6 to Eszter Zador. At No. 5 singles, Madison Fenske lost 3-6, 4-6 to Alli Valk, and Adriene Pavek lost 1-6, 1-6 to Emily Reeds.
The Bengals lost the doubles point, falling 1-6, 1-6 in both matches.
Idaho State plays at Northern Colorado at 3 p.m. on Monday before hosting Montana on March 14 and Northern Arizona on March 18.