POCATELLO — Seton Sobolewski cracked a smile behind his black mask at the postgame press conference. That, and the fact that he was speaking on a Zoom interview from the bowels of Reed Gym, pushed home just how different things are this season — but on the court, it was shocking just how many things were the same.
There were no fans in the stands, but Dora Goles was still the best shooter on the floor, Idaho State's defense was still stifling and the Bengals, as always, won their season opener at home, beating Utah State 85-61 at Reed on Saturday.
"In the locker room, we were all a little bit nervous," Goles said. "But once the tip-off happened, I think it kind of went away. Once the game started going, we all calmed down."
Goles scored 24 points on 10 of 14 shooting in 23 minutes and Estefania Ors and Tomekia Whitman made successful returns from season-ending injuries. Idaho State led 21-12 after the first quarter and 38-23 at halftime over the Aggies, who were picked to finish last in the 11-team Mountain West.
The Bengals ran their record to 6-0 when starting the season at home under Sobolewski. When they open on the road, they're 1-6.
"I kind of expected a little bit more rust, I kind of expected a little bit more mistakes," Sobolewski said. "Offensively, I thought we were pretty good.
"This was our first experience against an opponent since the conference tournament, so I didn't know what to expect. The whole thing is a little weird and takes some getting used to, but at the same time, I think we were just grateful to get to play."
The Bengals were one of the last teams to play a college basketball game in the spring, taking part in the last game to be contested at the Big Sky Conference tournament in the spring.
They lost that one 66-51 to Idaho on March 11 in Boise. The next day, the rest of the tournament, along with most sports across the country, were canceled in the face of the expanding COVID-19 pandemic.
ISU had to wait a little longer than some teams to get back on the court in the fall. The Bengals' first game, against Montana Tech on Wednesday, was canceled because of COVID concerns for Montana Tech.
Coaches will often talk about the perils of potential sloppiness in season openers, and given the circumstances, if there was ever a time to forgive some of that, it was Saturday.
But instead, the Bengals came out locked in and looking good. Utah State had the game tied at 8-8 midway through the first quarter, but Diaba Konate, who finished with 17 points, hit an acrobatic driving layup for a traditional 3-point play.
Two possessions later, Ors, who played in just seven games a year ago before hurting her knee, hit a quick-trigger, contested 3-pointer from the left wing for her first points since the injury. ISU eventually pushed the run to 9-0, holding Utah State scoreless for over four minutes of game time.
College of Southern Idaho transfer Finley Garnett's first ISU points, a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the second quarter, pushed the lead to double digits, and it didn't sink below there for the remainder of the game.
Goles, a preseason all-Big Sky selection, scored eight points in the second quarter and 11 in the third, including a 4-point play. The Croatian guard made all three of her 3-point attempts, but also got buckets in the midrange, raining in an assortment of floaters, runners and soft jumpers when she got into the lane.
"That's one of my favorite shots," Goles said. "I feel like it gets me going, gets me that touch to shoot the outside shots too. That shot definitely helps me out, the floater."
Meanwhile, ISU held Utah State, which had scored 81 points against Montana in its season opener, to 25.9% shooting in the first half and 32.2% for the game.
Freshman guard Meagan Mendazona led the Aggies with 16 points.
"(Utah State) is a team that wants to play fast, wants to score a lot of points," Sobolewski said. "We just said it's going to be an endurance race. Whoever can endure and play the hardest and has the most energy in the second half is going to win."
Idaho State hosts Utah Valley on Wednesday at Reed Gym at 7 p.m.
THREE THINGS WE LEARNED FROM ISU'S OPENER
1. First-team all-conference may have been too low for Goles.
When considering preseason all-conference honors, I had Goles comfortably on the all-conference team, but not among the three or four players I seriously considered for MVP. Small sample size, sure, but after the guard played a near-perfect game in the season opener, that might have been a mistake. Aside from her lights-out shooting, Goles had four rebounds, three assists, two steals and just one turnover in an ultra-efficient 23 minutes. After returning from an ACL tear last year, she now looks more comfortable getting into the lane and scoring once she's there, rounding out her scoring game. Goles doesn't have the size of most recent Big Sky MVPs, but if she keeps shooting like this, she'll be a contender. Having her make the jump from all-conference into that true upper echelon can only help the Bengals.
"Dora always has that capability to get going, and she's got such amazing touch on the ball and feel for the game," Sobolewski said.
2. Ors and Whitman are back, but they're not 100%.
It was a triumphant return for both Ors, who scored eight points and led the team with nine rebounds, and Whitman, who added seven points. Both suffered season-ending injuries a year ago, Ors to her knee and Whitman to her foot, and just seeing them back out on the court was a win. But on a day when most of the team looked really good, it was clear that both are still a little off the pace. Both shot 3 for 10 from the field, with Ors especially forcing some tough shots after seeing her first one go in. Whitman, typically one of the most active players on the court, didn't look to be in the thick of things as much as normal and recorded just one rebound, no blocks and no steals in 19 minutes. With what they're coming back from, both deserve time to work themselves back into shape — and with ISU's depth, they'll both get it — but it will be a process.
3. They're going for it with the rotation.
One theory was that, with two transfers coming in and Ors and Whitman returning from injury, ISU would redshirt sophomore guards Jordan Sweeney and/or Carsyn Boswell after both played sparingly last season. But both were out there Saturday, playing 13 minutes apiece. In fact, it appears that Sobolewski is fully committed to making the most of his depth and seeing what he has, especially in non-conference games. Eleven out of the 12 players to see the court for ISU played double-digit minutes, and the one who didn't was a starter, Ellie Smith, who fouled out in just five minutes, 41 seconds of gametime. The coaching staff did well managing all those players, with only four Bengals (Goles, Ors, Konate and Delaney Moore) playing over 20 minutes, and none more than Konate's 26. But still, even putting aside Smith's curtailed minutes, Callie Bourne, a second-team all-conference selection last year, played just five minutes in the first half and 19 overall.